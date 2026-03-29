Ask Gulf News: Can you file a complaint for unpaid salary while still employed in the UAE?

How UAE workers can claim unpaid wages without resigning from their jobs
Question: I have been working for a company for two years. The company did not pay my salaries for December 2025 and February 2026, amounting to 18,000 dirhams. Is it possible to file a complaint to recover these salaries even if I am still working for the company? What should I do to receive this amount in case I get a judgment from the Ministry?
Answer: You can file a complaint with the Ministry of Labour to claim the 18,000 dirhams, even if you are still working for the company.
According to Article 54 of the Labour Law, the Ministry will issue a decision, which shall be regarded as an executive bond and stamped with the executive formula in accordance with the usual procedure.
You and the company have the right, within 15 working days following notification or announcement of the decision, to challenge the Ministry’s decision before the Court of First Instance. The ruling of the competent Court of First Instance on the dispute shall be final.
If you accept the Ministry’s decision, you must file for execution to receive the amount after 15 working days from the date of the decision, to ensure that the company has not filed a case before the Court of First Instance to appeal the decision. However, if the ruling is issued by the Court of First Instance, you have the right to file for execution immediately to recover the amount.