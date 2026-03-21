Ask Gulf News: Can you resign without notice if your employer breaches your contract?

The company does not have the right to claim the one-month notice period if you notified the Ministry fourteen (14) working days before your resignation, and the employer failed to rectify the breach despite being notified by the Ministry. This is in accordance with Article (45) of the Labour Law, which states that a worker may leave work without notice, while retaining their end-of-service rights, in certain cases, including the employer’s breach of their obligations under the contract or the law, provided that the worker has notified the Ministry fourteen (14) working days prior to leaving and the employer has not remedied the breach.