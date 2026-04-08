Unlawful termination by the employer

If the employer terminates the contract in violation of the Labour Law, such as in cases of arbitrary dismissal, the non-compete clause becomes void.

Termination during probation

If the employment contract ends during the probation period, the clause does not apply.

Time limit for legal action

Employers cannot file a case after one year from the date they discover the alleged violation.

Compensation agreement

The clause may be waived if the employee or new employer pays compensation to the previous employer, capped at three months’ wages, provided there is written agreement.