Ask Gulf News: How UAE families can apply for free Fazaa membership in 2026

Who can apply, what benefits are included and how to register for the 2026 initiative
Dubai: Resident families in the UAE can now apply for a free Fazaa discount membership, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Family as part of the “Year of the Family 2026” initiative. The programme is designed to provide households with access to a wide range of discounts and services across everyday spending, travel, and entertainment.
Under the new membership programme, resident families can benefit from an extensive network of services and discounts covering various aspects of daily life.
These include:
Offers and discounts at more than 34,000 retail outlets inside and outside the UAE
Discounts on over 28,000 food and consumer products through Fazaa stores
Discounts on accommodation and travel packages at more than 500,000 hotels worldwide through the “Fazaa Places” service
Discounts of up to 70% on tickets and entertainment activities via the Fazaa application
Exclusive offers on a range of premium products and services
The initiative comes with a set of eligibility criteria and application rules that families should be aware of:
The membership is completely free of charge and is exclusively dedicated to families residing in the UAE (one child or more). No fees apply
Registration for the initiative is available throughout the year 2026. If you encounter any difficulties while applying, please try again later and resubmit your application
Either the husband or the wife may apply for registration, and the membership will be issued under the applicant’s name
Only one membership can be issued per family
If there is an existing active Fazaa membership, the Family membership will be issued as a separate membership, and you will have two valid memberships simultaneously
Membership will be issued within 72 working hours
Applications can be submitted via mobile phones or computers, with the ability to upload documents through computers
If you experience difficulty capturing a clear image of the Emirates ID, please try again with better lighting. If the issue persists, documents can be uploaded when applying via a computer or iPad
If you do not receive the One-Time Password (OTP) via email, please check your Spam or Junk folders
If the email address has already been used with Fazaa, please use a different email address when applying
The application link is available through Fazaa’s Instagram account (@fazaa4all).
Once you access the link, you will need to enter the following details:
Full name
Email address
Mobile number
Emirate
Emirates ID number of the applicant and spouse
Emirates ID uploads of applicant, spouse, and child
Applicants must also agree to the terms and conditions before submitting the application.
Based on the information provided, applications are accepted and you will receive an email confirmation once approved, along with instructions and a link to activate the membership through the Fazaa mobile app. However, due to a high volume of requests, approval may take longer than expected.
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