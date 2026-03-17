Ask Gulf News: How UAE families can apply for free Fazaa membership in 2026

The membership is completely free of charge and is exclusively dedicated to families residing in the UAE (one child or more). No fees apply

Registration for the initiative is available throughout the year 2026. If you encounter any difficulties while applying, please try again later and resubmit your application

Either the husband or the wife may apply for registration, and the membership will be issued under the applicant’s name

Only one membership can be issued per family

If there is an existing active Fazaa membership, the Family membership will be issued as a separate membership, and you will have two valid memberships simultaneously

Membership will be issued within 72 working hours

Applications can be submitted via mobile phones or computers, with the ability to upload documents through computers

If you experience difficulty capturing a clear image of the Emirates ID, please try again with better lighting. If the issue persists, documents can be uploaded when applying via a computer or iPad

If you do not receive the One-Time Password (OTP) via email, please check your Spam or Junk folders