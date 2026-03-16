Kids go free: Jebel Jais announces complimentary dining and ziplining for families

Jebel Jais offers free dining and ziplining for kids this holiday
Dubai: Families looking for ways to spend the upcoming break in the UAE may have a new option in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, as experiences at Jebel Jais are offering complimentary activities for younger visitors.
The UAE’s highest peak has introduced a limited-time initiative aimed at families visiting during the Eid Al Fitr holidays and the spring school break, combining dining and adventure experiences designed for children and parents to enjoy together.
Free meals for children at the UAE’s highest restaurant
From March 17 to 22, families visiting 1484 by Puro will be able to take advantage of a complimentary dining offer for younger guests.
Children under the age of 16 can eat for free at the restaurant when accompanied by adults. While younger diners enjoy complimentary meals, parents can explore the restaurant’s menu while taking in views of the surrounding Hajar Mountains.
Located at the top of the mountain, the venue is known as the highest restaurant in the UAE and attracts visitors seeking cooler temperatures and scenic landscapes.
Complimentary zipline access for young visitors
The offer also extends to adventure activities on the mountain.
Children under 16 can receive complimentary access to Jais Flight, widely known as the world’s longest zipline, when accompanied by an adult. Participants must meet the minimum weight requirement of 40kg.
The zipline experience carries riders across the mountain landscape, offering sweeping views and a high-speed way to explore the terrain.
More experiences across the mountain
Beyond dining and the zipline, visitors heading to Jebel Jais can explore several other activities during their trip.
These include the Jais Sky Tour, the open-air dining experience at Red Rock, and outdoor adventure programmes offered at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp.
Together, the experiences aim to position the mountain destination as a place where families can spend time outdoors, combining nature, adventure and dining during the holiday break.
March 17–22: Children under 16 dine free at 1484 by Puro
Jais Flight: Complimentary for under-16s (with adult, 40 kg minimum)
Jais Sky Tour: Guided aerial mountain tour
Red Rock: Open-air dining experience
Bear Grylls Explorers Camp: Outdoor adventure programmes for children