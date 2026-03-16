Now in its fourth year, the Ramadan District transforms the plaza behind the Museum of the Future into a full Ramadan village. Local and international brands, live entertainment, children's activities, and dining all come together in one free-entry space. For iftar, the Ramadan Majlis at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is right next door, where an Emirati chef leads a heritage-inspired menu served alfresco with shisha and views of the Museum of the Future.