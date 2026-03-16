Night markets, light shows and iftars to enjoy before Ramadan ends
Dubai: With only about five days left until Eid al-Fitr, the clock is ticking on some of Dubai's best Ramadan experiences. Whether you are after a proper iftar spread, a lively night market, or a relaxed family evening out, here is where to head before the Holy Month wraps up.
The Ramadan Market at Festival Bay is one of the liveliest in the city, running daily from 6pm until midnight until April 6. Come for the food, stay for the entertainment, which includes live oud and qanoon performances on stage, Arabic calligraphy, lantern parades, and the nightly IMAGINE Ramadan Reflections light show at 7pm. The Bay by Social adds carnival vibes, coffee, and activities for all ages.
When: Daily until March 23 | Market from 4pm to midnight | IMAGINE show at 7pm
Price: Free entry
Location: Dubai Festival City Mall
For a cooler, more curated night out, the Moonlight Market at The Plaza in Uptown Dubai is hard to beat. Food trucks including SALT and Freat are on site, Cinema Akil hosts open-air film screenings, and live performances, shisha, and pop-up shops keep things buzzing well into the night.
When: Until March 20, 6pm to 2am
Price: Free entry
Location: The Plaza, Uptown Dubai
Now in its fourth year, the Ramadan District transforms the plaza behind the Museum of the Future into a full Ramadan village. Local and international brands, live entertainment, children's activities, and dining all come together in one free-entry space. For iftar, the Ramadan Majlis at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is right next door, where an Emirati chef leads a heritage-inspired menu served alfresco with shisha and views of the Museum of the Future.
When: Until March 18
Price: Free entry | Iftar from Dh160
Location: Emirates Towers Plaza, Downtown Dubai
For one of the more memorable iftar settings in the city, the QE2 ocean liner at Dubai Harbour is hard to top. Break fast on the open-air quayside with views of the Arabian Sea, a traditional buffet spread, and water, tea, and coffee all included. A private Majlis option is also available for a more intimate experience, and children under four dine for free.
When: Daily, 6pm to 8pm
Price: Iftar buffet from Dh285 | Private Majlis from Dh355 | Children aged 4 to 10 at Dh140 | Under-fours free
Location: Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Dubai Harbour
The Grand Garden Lawn at Al Habtoor Grand Resort comes alive each evening with lanterns, fairy lights, and a generous iftar buffet featuring live cooking stations, fresh grills, and traditional desserts. It is a relaxed, family-friendly setting that captures the spirit of Ramadan beautifully.
When: Daily, sunset to 9pm
Price: Dh245 per person
Location: Grand Garden Lawn, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.