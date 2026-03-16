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5 Ramadan experiences to try in Dubai before Eid al-Fitr

Night markets, light shows and iftars to enjoy before Ramadan ends

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
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Ramadan nights
Ramadan nights
Ahmad Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: With only about five days left until Eid al-Fitr, the clock is ticking on some of Dubai's best Ramadan experiences. Whether you are after a proper iftar spread, a lively night market, or a relaxed family evening out, here is where to head before the Holy Month wraps up.

1. Festival Bay

The Ramadan Market at Festival Bay is one of the liveliest in the city, running daily from 6pm until midnight until April 6. Come for the food, stay for the entertainment, which includes live oud and qanoon performances on stage, Arabic calligraphy, lantern parades, and the nightly IMAGINE Ramadan Reflections light show at 7pm. The Bay by Social adds carnival vibes, coffee, and activities for all ages.

When: Daily until March 23 | Market from 4pm to midnight | IMAGINE show at 7pm

Price: Free entry

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

2. Moonlight Market

For a cooler, more curated night out, the Moonlight Market at The Plaza in Uptown Dubai is hard to beat. Food trucks including SALT and Freat are on site, Cinema Akil hosts open-air film screenings, and live performances, shisha, and pop-up shops keep things buzzing well into the night.

When: Until March 20, 6pm to 2am

Price: Free entry

Location: The Plaza, Uptown Dubai

3. Ramadan District

Now in its fourth year, the Ramadan District transforms the plaza behind the Museum of the Future into a full Ramadan village. Local and international brands, live entertainment, children's activities, and dining all come together in one free-entry space. For iftar, the Ramadan Majlis at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is right next door, where an Emirati chef leads a heritage-inspired menu served alfresco with shisha and views of the Museum of the Future.

When: Until March 18

Price: Free entry | Iftar from Dh160

Location: Emirates Towers Plaza, Downtown Dubai

4. QE2 Iftar Under the Stars

For one of the more memorable iftar settings in the city, the QE2 ocean liner at Dubai Harbour is hard to top. Break fast on the open-air quayside with views of the Arabian Sea, a traditional buffet spread, and water, tea, and coffee all included. A private Majlis option is also available for a more intimate experience, and children under four dine for free.

When: Daily, 6pm to 8pm

Price: Iftar buffet from Dh285 | Private Majlis from Dh355 | Children aged 4 to 10 at Dh140 | Under-fours free

Location: Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Dubai Harbour

5. Al Habtoor Grand Resort

The Grand Garden Lawn at Al Habtoor Grand Resort comes alive each evening with lanterns, fairy lights, and a generous iftar buffet featuring live cooking stations, fresh grills, and traditional desserts. It is a relaxed, family-friendly setting that captures the spirit of Ramadan beautifully.

When: Daily, sunset to 9pm

Price: Dh245 per person

Location: Grand Garden Lawn, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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