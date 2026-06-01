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Dubai parks and attractions welcome more than 1 million visitors during Eid Al Adha

Family-friendly events and live entertainment boosted holiday attendance citywide

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The municipality said extensive preparations were undertaken ahead of Eid to ensure all facilities were fully equipped to accommodate the surge in visitors.
The municipality said extensive preparations were undertaken ahead of Eid to ensure all facilities were fully equipped to accommodate the surge in visitors.
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Dubai: Dubai's parks and leisure attractions welcomed more than one million visitors during the Eid Al Adha holiday period.

Dubai Municipality said its parks and recreational facilities received 1,081,603 visitors between May 22 and May 31, as residents and tourists flocked to the city's green spaces, specialised parks and entertainment venues to celebrate the holiday, according to Al Bayan newspaper.

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The municipality said extensive preparations were undertaken ahead of Eid to ensure all facilities were fully equipped to accommodate the surge in visitors. 

A range of entertainment activities, family-focused events and public services were organised to create a festive atmosphere in a safe and well-managed environment.

Families gathered across Dubai's parks and attractions to enjoy outdoor experiences, recreational activities and holiday celebrations, with the facilities emerging as some of the emirate's most popular destinations during the Eid break.

Dubai Municipality said the strong turnout reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and wellbeing for residents and visitors by providing integrated recreational and tourism facilities that cater to people of all ages. 

It added that encouraging visits to specialised parks and leisure destinations forms part of its broader vision of creating an attractive and liveable city.

The Eid programme also featured a variety of events and entertainment activities designed to appeal to visitors from different nationalities and age groups. Among the highlights were live musical performances at the Dubai Frame, offering visitors a festive experience that combined entertainment, family-friendly activities and panoramic views of the city.

The municipality said its continued investment in public parks, leisure facilities and visitor experiences supports Dubai's position as a leading global destination for holidays and celebrations, while reinforcing its reputation as a city that offers high-quality, safe and accessible recreational opportunities throughout the year.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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