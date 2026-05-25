MoHAP advises gloves, masks and hygiene during Eid slaughtering
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has warned against unsafe slaughtering practices and improper handling of sacrificial animals during Eid Al Adha, outlining 12 key health and preventive measures aimed at reducing the risk of infections and protecting public health during the holiday season.
In an awarness-raising video published across its digital platforms, the ministry urged residents to purchase sacrificial animals only from approved and licensed outlets to ensure they are healthy and free from disease.
MoHAP, according to Emarat Al Youm, also advised the public to use licensed slaughterhouses equipped to meet health and safety standards, warning against random slaughtering practices in homes or farms due to the increased risk of contamination and the spread of bacteria and infectious diseases.
The ministry stressed several precautions before and during slaughter, including wearing protective equipment such as gloves, masks and protective eyewear when visiting livestock markets or handling animals.
It also advised limiting direct contact with animals whenever possible and ensuring there are no cuts or open wounds on the hands or body before touching sacrificial livestock.
Following slaughter, the ministry urged residents to use separate cutting boards for raw meat to prevent cross-contamination, wear gloves while handling and cutting meat, and thoroughly clean all tools and surfaces with hot water and soap after use.
Authorities additionally advised disposing of animal waste safely in sealed bags, washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling meat and ensuring meat is cooked properly before consumption to eliminate harmful bacteria and germs.
The ministry further urged the public to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear within two weeks of handling animals or raw meat, including high fever, unusual bleeding, fatigue, muscle pain, nausea or diarrhoea.
Residents were also advised to inform medical personnel about any recent contact with animals or livestock products when seeking treatment.