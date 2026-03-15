Fazaa site slows as UAE residents rush to claim free family membership

Registration waits stretch to hours after surge in applications for Year of Family offer
Dubai: Thousands of UAE residents rushed to register for a free Fazaa discount membership after a new initiative was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Family, causing heavy traffic on the registration website and significantly increasing waiting times for applicants.
Many residents reported that the Fazaa website slowed down or took hours to process registrations as families hurried to take advantage of the limited-time offer, announced on Saturday as part of the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the “Year of Family”.
The initiative grants free Fazaa discount memberships to families residing in the UAE, recognising their role as partners in the country’s development and prosperity. The programme reflects the government’s vision of strengthening social cohesion, supporting family stability and enhancing quality of life for residents.
The membership provides access to a wide range of services and discounts across everyday spending categories. According to Fazaa, members can benefit from offers at more than 34,000 commercial outlets in the UAE and abroad, along with price reductions on over 28,000 food and consumer products available through Fazaa Stores.
Families will also gain access to accommodation and travel deals at more than 500,000 hotels worldwide through the Fazaa Places service. Additional benefits include discounts of up to 70 per cent on tickets and entertainment activities through the Fazaa mobile application, as well as special offers on premium products and services.
To register, eligible families can apply through a dedicated link on the Fazaa website, where applications can be submitted and digital membership cards activated. A technical support team and call centre have also been set up to assist residents with enquiries and help complete the activation process.
To qualify, the family must include at least one child. The free membership will remain valid throughout the “Year of Family 2026” and expire at the end of the year.
Commenting on the initiative, Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, said resident families play a vital role in enriching Emirati society through their dedication and cultural diversity.
She added that the UAE’s focus on family well-being reflects the vision of the country’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established a model centred on human dignity, coexistence and appreciation for the contributions of all those living in the country.
Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, General Manager of Fazaa, said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to support the UAE’s goal of creating a comprehensive living environment that promotes family well-being and stability.
He noted that the programme offers a wide range of benefits spanning shopping, travel and entertainment, helping families manage daily expenses while enhancing their overall quality of life.
Buharoon added that the initiative reflects Emirati society’s appreciation for the role resident families play in national development and aims to strengthen a sense of participation and belonging among all families living in the UAE.