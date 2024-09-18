But how do you know if you are eligible? There are easy ways to find out.

What is the Fazaa card?

The Fazaa card is offered by the Social Security Fund under UAE’s Ministry of Interior and allows cardholders to receive discounts at retail outlets, for rental services, university fees and even hotel and travel packages.

The range of benefits will depend on the card category – Fazaa card has a discount card, and silver, gold and platinum cards.

How do I know if I am eligible?

The card is available for:

• Ministry of Interior employees

• Employees working in government and semi-government companies that have an agreement signed with Fazaa.

• People of Determination

• Frontline workers

• UAE nationals working in the private sector

Did you know that an easy way to find out if you are eligible is to use the DubaiNow app? Go to your profile on the app and tap on ‘my offers and benefits’. If you are eligible for the card, you will be able to see the Fazaa card mentioned as a benefit.

How to get the card

If you are eligible for the card, visit https://www.fazaa.ae/account/signup and enter your company code. You will be required to provide your personal details like your full name and mobile number. Once you complete the registration, you will receive a verification code via SMS, which you will be required to enter.

Once you are registered, download the ‘Fazaa’ app from the Apple Appstore or Google Playstore and enter your member ID and password or log in using the UAE Pass account.

What is the Esaad card?

Esaad privilege card Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

The Esaad card is offered by Dubai Police and provides offers and discounts at thousands of places, from malls and retail shops to car dealerships, schools and hospitals and pharmacies.

In July this year, Mona Al Amri Director of the Esaad Card Centre at Dubai Police announced that the number of beneficiaries from the Esaad cards benefits and discounts has reached 482,000 representing 526 governmental semi-governmental and private entities.

You can avail over 10,000 offers through the privilege card at more than 5,000 companies operating in the automotive, education, family services, health and sports, online shopping, dining and entertainment sectors.

The card can be used by the cardholder, as well as their first-degree relatives – parents, spouse and children.

How do I know if I am eligible?

The card is available to all Dubai police staff, and all government institutes and authorities, apart from certain companies in the semi-government and private sector that have signed agreements with Esaad. You can check if you are eligible for the card by visiting the website - esaad.dubaipolice.gov.ae/registration/user