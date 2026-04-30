Google Gemini can now create Word, Excel and LaTeX files in one tap

Google’s AI assistant moves beyond chat, turning prompts into ready-to-use documents
For years, AI chatbots have excelled at one thing: generating text that users still needed to copy, paste, format and export somewhere else.
Google is now trying to remove that extra step.
In its latest update, Google Gemini can now generate downloadable files directly inside chat — including Microsoft Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PDFs, CSV files, text documents, Markdown files, and even LaTeX documents, a format widely used in scientific publishing and academic research. The feature is rolling out globally across Gemini web and mobile, including for individual Workspace users.
The workflow is simple: type what you want — a budget sheet, report, resume, academic paper draft or presentation outline — and Gemini can package the output in the requested file format, ready for export. No separate template, formatting pass or conversion tool is required. Google says the update is designed to help users “move work into different applications” without the usual copy-paste cycle.
What makes the update notable is not just support for mainstream office formats, but LaTeX.
For researchers, engineers and STEM students, LaTeX remains the standard for publishing technical papers, equations, journals and structured scientific documents. Gemini’s ability to generate LaTeX files — and format content accordingly — signals Google is pushing its AI beyond consumer productivity and deeper into academic and professional workflows. Engadget noted that Gemini can even generate diagrams in LaTeX-supported outputs, potentially widening its usefulness in technical education and scientific writing.
The release also fits a broader shift inside Google’s productivity stack.
Earlier this month, Google introduced new Gemini in Docs capabilities that can mirror document formatting, structure writing based on reference files, and generate polished drafts that match existing layouts — from fonts to table structures. Meanwhile, Google’s broader Workspace roadmap positions Gemini as a writing, spreadsheet and presentation assistant that can pull context from Drive, Gmail and the web to generate richer outputs faster.
Google is not alone in that race. Claude has been expanding file editing and spreadsheet generation features, while ChatGPT continues building document-generation and coding workflows into conversational AI products. The competition is no longer about who writes the smartest answer — it is increasingly about who turns that answer into usable work fastest.
That is what makes Google’s latest Gemini update feel significant.
The chatbot is no longer just answering prompts. It is starting to behave more like a software layer — one that can turn an idea, typed in a sentence, into a finished file ready to open, edit or send. In the AI productivity race, that may be where the next battle is fought.