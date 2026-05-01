Instead of issuing rigid voice commands, motorists will be able to speak naturally — asking Gemini to find a highly rated lunch stop along a route, summarize incoming text messages, suggest playlists based on mood, or answer vehicle-specific questions such as battery range, charging needs, or car settings. The system is designed to understand follow-up questions and maintain conversational context, making in-car voice control feel less like operating software and more like speaking to a digital co-pilot.