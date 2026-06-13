Emirati entrepreneur Ali Albloushi builds one of the UAE’s fastest-growing car communities

Ali Albloushi built ADM Society through passion and unity.
As the founder of ADM Society, Ali saw something missing in Abu Dhabi’s automotive scene. While enthusiasts had a passion for cars, there was no platform that truly brought people together beyond horsepower and performance figures.
“I felt like we needed more of that in the capital,” Ali expressed. “Everyone wanted it, but no one started it.”
Today, ADM Society is much more than a car club. It has evolved into a lifestyle-driven community where friendships, experiences, and shared memories matter just as much as the vehicles themselves.
What sets ADM Society apart is its unique blend of automotive enthusiasm and social connection.
Rather than focusing solely on vehicles, the community places equal emphasis on creating meaningful experiences for its members.
For Ali, the secret to the society’s rapid growth is simple: people are looking for belonging.
“Community and brotherhood are everything,” he explains. “People misunderstand and think it’s just a car community. For me, it’s more of a family.”
That philosophy has resonated strongly with members, many of whom joined not only because of their love for cars, but because of the atmosphere the society has created.
Interestingly, Ali notes that some enthusiasts have even purchased vehicles specifically to become part of the growing movement, highlighting how influential car culture has become across the region.
According to Ali, car culture in the UAE has grown at an incredible pace over the past few years.
“It’s evolving tremendously fast,” he says.
Among members, Porsche remains one of the most popular brands, reflecting the region’s appreciation for performance, engineering, and design.
Yet while the cars attract attention, it is the experiences that keep members coming back.
When asked about the society’s most memorable moment so far, Ali doesn’t hesitate.
The standout experience was a large-scale convoy to Liwa, one of the UAE’s most iconic winter desert destinations.
The group travelled together across the desert landscape, enjoying an overnight stay and a carefully coordinated journey that included a police escort.
For many members, it was more than an event, it was a shared adventure that strengthened friendships and reinforced the sense of unity that defines the society.
One of the most remarkable aspects of ADM Society is its member-first philosophy.
While many clubs and communities rely on membership fees, Ali has worked to ensure that members can participate without financial barriers.
“Success is achieving all of this without taking benefits directly from the members,” he stated.
The result is a community where members enjoy events, experiences, and opportunities without paying membership fees.
“They’re enjoying everything for free,” Ali added with a smile.
This approach has helped build loyalty and trust, allowing the society to grow organically through word of mouth and genuine enthusiasm.
Despite the success achieved so far, Ali believes the journey is only beginning.
His vision for ADM Society extends far beyond Abu Dhabi and even beyond the UAE.
The next chapter will focus on larger events, stronger partnerships, and collaborations with international organisations and communities.
“We’re going bigger and bigger,” he says. “We want more global collaborations and more ways to blend communities together.”
As the society continues to expand, Ali hopes to connect enthusiasts from different cultures and countries, using a shared passion for cars as a bridge between people.
For a founder who started with a simple observation; that Abu Dhabi needed a stronger car community, the results have already exceeded expectations.
And if Ali has his way, ADM Society’s future will be defined not by the cars parked at its events, but by the friendships formed around them.