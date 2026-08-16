She was sitting in the wrong compartment when she was confronted
In a scene that could easily be slotted into a bombastic Bollywood film, an actress-model on a train reportedly yelled obscenities at authorities before waving around a blade and injuring a railway personnel member, reports Times of India.
Antara Banerjee reportedly also tried to break a window and escape through it before she was apprehended and brought before a court. She has since been granted bail.
On August 12, Banerjee, of Gumrah: End of Innocence fame, was on her way to a shoot in Surat on Aravali Express. While she had a sleeper-class ticket, she was sitting in an AC coach. Times of India reports a confrontation with people that saw railway officials intervening, leading to a movie-style assault.
She was eventually deboarded and taken into custody. An FIR was registered the next day. The case includes allegations of assault on public servants, causing harm, endangering safety and insulting officials.
Banerjee is a Kolkata-born actress with a background in performing arts. She has worked in movies such as Yeh Hair India and series such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Savdhaan India.