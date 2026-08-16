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Indian actress Antara Banerjee reportedly assaulted officers on train

She was sitting in the wrong compartment when she was confronted

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Antara Banerjee
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In a scene that could easily be slotted into a bombastic Bollywood film, an actress-model on a train reportedly yelled obscenities at authorities before waving around a blade and injuring a railway personnel member, reports Times of India.

Antara Banerjee reportedly also tried to break a window and escape through it before she was apprehended and brought before a court. She has since been granted bail.

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On August 12, Banerjee, of Gumrah: End of Innocence fame, was on her way to a shoot in Surat on Aravali Express. While she had a sleeper-class ticket, she was sitting in an AC coach. Times of India reports a confrontation with people that saw railway officials intervening, leading to a movie-style assault.

She was eventually deboarded and taken into custody. An FIR was registered the next day. The case includes allegations of assault on public servants, causing harm, endangering safety and insulting officials.

 Banerjee is a Kolkata-born actress with a background in performing arts. She has worked in movies such as Yeh Hair India and series such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Savdhaan India.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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