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Bollywood row: Govinda responds to wife Sunita Ahuja’s ‘sugar daddy’ remark over girlfriend claims

Actor asks Sunita to ‘stay within limits’ as Komal Rani link sparks row

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Govinda urges wife Sunita to avoid public jibes over ‘sugar daddy’ remark
Govinda urges wife Sunita to avoid public jibes over ‘sugar daddy’ remark
IANS

Bollywood actor Govinda has responded after his wife Sunita Ahuja took a public swipe at him over his recent appearance with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, calling him a “sugar daddy”.

The comment came after a video of Govinda with Komal at Mumbai airport sparked speculation on social media about their equation. Sunita reacted sharply, questioning the actor’s decision to be seen with someone she described as being around their daughter’s age.

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Sunita’s remark sparks controversy

While reacting to questions from paparazzi, Sunita took a dig at Govinda’s appearance with Komal, saying the actor should “have a standard” and jokingly referring to him as a “sugar daddy”.

She also questioned the timing of the appearances, suggesting that film promotions usually happen after a project is completed.

Govinda and Komal are reportedly associated with the upcoming film Roopa.

Govinda warns Sunita over public comments

Responding to his wife’s remarks, Govinda shared a video addressing the controversy and asked Sunita to avoid making statements that could affect his reputation and work.

The actor said people entering the film industry should not be humiliated or discouraged, adding that everyone deserves respect regardless of their background.

He also criticised the public discussions around his personal life and asked Sunita to “stay within her limits”.

Actor says focus should remain on work

Govinda said his collaborations with younger actors were part of his professional career and compared it with other established actors who have worked with younger co-stars.

He added that he wanted to focus on his films and requested that personal disagreements not overshadow his work.

Govinda and Sunita’s long marriage

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

The couple has previously spoken publicly about challenges in their relationship, including past allegations of infidelity raised by Sunita during her appearance on reality show Lock Upp.

With inputs IANS

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