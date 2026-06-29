Sunita Ahuja says Govinda had 'many affairs' during marriage on reality show

Later in the episode, Riteish Deshmukh brought up another of Sunita's previous comments: "As long as husband and wife are together, shoot with your eyes. But if a third person enters the relationship, shoot them in the knees."

"In love, you have to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had many affairs in his life. Well, heroes and heroines do such things. After standing by him for so many years, I think I deserve to have a son like him," she said, referring to Govinda by his nickname, Chi Chi.

Dubai: Sunita Ahuja has once again made headlines for her candid remarks about her marriage to Bollywood actor Govinda . Appearing as a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Sunita spoke openly about the challenges she says she faced during their decades-long relationship.

Earlier this year, the couple also found themselves at the centre of divorce speculation after reports suggested they were heading for a split. However, those rumours were later dismissed by people close to the family, and neither Govinda nor Sunita has announced any separation.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The couple has long been regarded as one of Bollywood's enduring marriages, although Sunita has previously revealed in interviews that they currently live in separate homes because of their differing lifestyles and routines.

Reacting to the quote, Sunita jokingly addressed Govinda, saying, "If you're listening, Chi Chi, then listen carefully. A bullet only hits the knees when someone enters your life. I wasn't lying. I wasn't even in Mumbai. I was at Khatu Shyam, but so many people said I was the one who shot him."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.