Sunita Ahuja says Govinda had 'many affairs' during marriage on reality show

Sunita Ahuja opens up on Govinda’s alleged affairs and enduring marriage
Dubai: Sunita Ahuja has once again made headlines for her candid remarks about her marriage to Bollywood actor Govinda. Appearing as a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Sunita spoke openly about the challenges she says she faced during their decades-long relationship.
During one segment of the show, Farah Khan read out a headline quoting Sunita as saying she would rather have "a son like Govinda than a husband like him."
Responding to the statement, Sunita said she had stood by Govinda despite what she described as his multiple affairs.
"In love, you have to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had many affairs in his life. Well, heroes and heroines do such things. After standing by him for so many years, I think I deserve to have a son like him," she said, referring to Govinda by his nickname, Chi Chi.
Later in the episode, Riteish Deshmukh brought up another of Sunita's previous comments: "As long as husband and wife are together, shoot with your eyes. But if a third person enters the relationship, shoot them in the knees."
Reacting to the quote, Sunita jokingly addressed Govinda, saying, "If you're listening, Chi Chi, then listen carefully. A bullet only hits the knees when someone enters your life. I wasn't lying. I wasn't even in Mumbai. I was at Khatu Shyam, but so many people said I was the one who shot him."
Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The couple has long been regarded as one of Bollywood's enduring marriages, although Sunita has previously revealed in interviews that they currently live in separate homes because of their differing lifestyles and routines.
Earlier this year, the couple also found themselves at the centre of divorce speculation after reports suggested they were heading for a split. However, those rumours were later dismissed by people close to the family, and neither Govinda nor Sunita has announced any separation.