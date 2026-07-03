Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan were married, confirms daughter Farah Khan Ali: 'My mother did not blame her alone'

Farah Khan Ali opened up about their marriage and dismissed allegations around Sanjay Khan
A decades-old chapter involving Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan has resurfaced in conversation after new remarks from Khan’s family brought fresh attention to their past relationship.
Sanjay’s daughter, Farah Khan Ali, recently confirmed in a chat on Vickey Lalwani’s YouTube channel that her father and Zeenat Aman were indeed married at one point, before later divorcing. At the time, Sanjay was already married to Zarine Khan and had three daughters, with a fourth child on the way.
Responding to a direct question about the marriage, Farah said, “Yes, he had at that point (married her).” And she added that they later divorced, too.
Zeenat later married actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, remaining with him until his death in 1998.
Farah also addressed long-circulating allegations tied to an incident in 1979 that reportedly left Zeenat with an eye injury. Rejecting claims of violence, she said, “My father has never raised his hand on my mother or any of his daughters, and he is not a violent man.” She dismissed the reports as “hogwash,” adding that her mother believed Zeenat’s eye condition could have been genetic, referencing an eye disease in her family.
She further reflected on how the relationship affected her parents’ marriage, noting that her mother did not solely blame Zeenat, but also Sanjay Khan. According to Farah, the relationship “almost broke” their marriage during a time when Zarine was pregnant with Zayed Khan. She said her mother stepped away from home for a few months after childbirth before returning with a renewed outlook. Zarine Khan died in 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest.
Farah also added that her mother did not just blame Zeenat for the affair, but also blamed Sanjay. “She said your father was attracted to her, so I don’t just blame her, I blame your father as well. There was an attraction on both sides; maybe there was something wrong with their marriage at that point that it happened, or maybe it just happened,” she said.
Sanjay Khan has previously denied all the abuse allegations, stating he “never slapped her” and calling the claims a “PR attack.”
In a 1999 interview with Simi Garewal, Zeenat Aman spoke about enduring “physical abuse publicly,” describing how she coped by emotionally withdrawing from the experience. In 2023, she underwent eye surgery for ptosis, a condition affecting her eyelid, which she has said stemmed from an old injury that worsened over time.