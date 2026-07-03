GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

'Sussanne Khan never asked for Rs 400 crore alimony from Hrithik Roshan', sister Farah Khan Ali shuts down rumours

Farah Khan Ali rubbished rumours about Sussanne being a 'gold-digger'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan decided to divorce in 2014.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan decided to divorce in 2014.
Insta/suzkr

The divorce of actors Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan was one of the most talked-about celebrity separations in the Bollywood fandom. After more than 15 years of marriage and two children together, their split in 2014 sparked intense public attention and a wave of speculation, including a widely circulated claim that Sussanne had demanded Rs 400 crore in alimony.

Now, her sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, has firmly dismissed those reports, calling them completely false and deeply unfair.

'It was amicable… there was never Rs 400 crore alimony'

Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Farah revisited the moment the couple announced their separation and the frenzy that followed.

She said, "Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions which people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable."

She also added that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony. "I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer," she said, adding that the rumour doesn't add up, considering Sussanne is on good terms with her former in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan. "They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad.”

Farah stressed that the narrative of a massive settlement has persisted for years despite being untrue, adding that Sussanne never sought financial gain from the separation.

'I told her, ‘Why don’t you deny all this?'

She also revealed that she often urged Sussanne to publicly address the rumours, but her sister chose not to engage.

“I told her, 'Why don't you deny all this?’ She said, 'I don't care what people think of me, Farah'. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn't matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn't matter to me.”

Hrithik and Sussanne’s journey

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s story began long before stardom. The two were childhood friends who eventually married in December 2000, shortly after Hrithik’s breakout debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. They went on to have two sons, Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, born in 2008.

The couple separated in 2013 and finalised their divorce the following year. Despite the end of their marriage, they have maintained a notably cordial relationship, often seen together at family gatherings and co-parenting events, particularly around their sons.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The full trailer for Alpha has arrived, revealing that Bobby Deol's Fateh is not Sita's biological father and ending with a surprise appearance that strongly hints at Hrithik Roshan's return as Kabir in the expanding YRF Spy Universe.

Alpha trailer's major twist is Hrithik Roshan's return

2m read
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Why Ameesha Patel was warned against Gadar

2m read
Hrithik Roshan is set to shoot his portions in Chennai on June 22 and 23.

Hrithik Roshan joins Jailer 2 after Shah Rukh Khan exit

2m read
Hrithik Roshan shares what kind of role he is looking for

Hrithik Roshan is done with 'good guy' roles: 'Sad'

2m read