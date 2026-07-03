'Sussanne Khan never asked for Rs 400 crore alimony from Hrithik Roshan', sister Farah Khan Ali shuts down rumours

She also added that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony. "I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer," she said, adding that the rumour doesn't add up, considering Sussanne is on good terms with her former in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan. "They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad.”