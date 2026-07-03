'Sussanne Khan never asked for Rs 400 crore alimony from Hrithik Roshan', sister Farah Khan Ali shuts down rumours

Farah Khan Ali rubbished rumours about Sussanne being a 'gold-digger'
The divorce of actors Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan was one of the most talked-about celebrity separations in the Bollywood fandom. After more than 15 years of marriage and two children together, their split in 2014 sparked intense public attention and a wave of speculation, including a widely circulated claim that Sussanne had demanded Rs 400 crore in alimony.
Now, her sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, has firmly dismissed those reports, calling them completely false and deeply unfair.
Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Farah revisited the moment the couple announced their separation and the frenzy that followed.
She said, "Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions which people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable."
She also added that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony. "I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer," she said, adding that the rumour doesn't add up, considering Sussanne is on good terms with her former in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan. "They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad.”
Farah stressed that the narrative of a massive settlement has persisted for years despite being untrue, adding that Sussanne never sought financial gain from the separation.
She also revealed that she often urged Sussanne to publicly address the rumours, but her sister chose not to engage.
“I told her, 'Why don't you deny all this?’ She said, 'I don't care what people think of me, Farah'. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn't matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn't matter to me.”
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s story began long before stardom. The two were childhood friends who eventually married in December 2000, shortly after Hrithik’s breakout debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. They went on to have two sons, Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, born in 2008.
The couple separated in 2013 and finalised their divorce the following year. Despite the end of their marriage, they have maintained a notably cordial relationship, often seen together at family gatherings and co-parenting events, particularly around their sons.