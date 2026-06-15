‘You’ll be Hrithik Roshan’s heartthrob’: Rakesh Roshan warned Ameesha Patel over Gadar role during Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Ameesha Patel recalls the casting chaos during Gadar with Sunny Deol
Ameesha Patel stepped into Bollywood with a dream debut and quickly found herself at the centre of two very different cinematic journeys, her first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and her second, the emotionally charged epic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
Reflecting on how she came on board for Gadar, Ameesha told Indian Express, how the opportunity arrived while she was still shooting her debut film. She said that she was shooting for Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, when she agreed to do Gadar. "When I was called in for a meeting by Nitin Keni, I asked him how he thought I was suitable for Gadar? Secondly, I was concerned about the age difference between Sunny and me. I was playing this character, Sakina, who was a Pakistani," she says, adding that Sakina transitions from a college girl to a mother in the story.
She added that Keni had spotted her at a magazine shoot and they wanted someone who looked 'like the moon'. "He thought I would fit the part. Also, since the characters had an age difference, they wanted to cast accordingly. And I fell in love with the subject.”
The scale of the casting process itself surprised her, with dozens of contenders still being considered even after she was selected. Ameesha explained that there were around 500 girls tested, before she got the role. However, the rest of the industry had reservations about the film. Rakesh Roshan, who was directing Kaho Na Pyaar Hai said, "Are you crazy? You want to play a mother in your second film, and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai has not even released. You do not know, if the film succeeds, you will be Hrithik's vibrant heartthrob. Both of you will gain the success, but you’ll be college kids."
Roshan, apparently told Ameesha that she was 'killing' her career, before it even took off. Despite the warnings from industry voices, including Roshan, Ameesha trusted her instinct and stood by the film. As she said, she was in love with the film's story and saw Gadar as a challenge. "‘I wish in real life I was Sakina and this had happened to me.’ And he said, ‘You are such a mad person."
Both Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Gadar emerged as blockbusters in Ameesha Patel's career. Gadar 2 was released last year with blockbuster collections, and the actress had earlier confirmed that the third installment is underway too.