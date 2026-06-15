‘You’ll be Hrithik Roshan’s heartthrob’: Rakesh Roshan warned Ameesha Patel over Gadar role during Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

The scale of the casting process itself surprised her, with dozens of contenders still being considered even after she was selected. Ameesha explained that there were around 500 girls tested, before she got the role. However, the rest of the industry had reservations about the film. Rakesh Roshan, who was directing Kaho Na Pyaar Hai said, "Are you crazy? You want to play a mother in your second film, and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai has not even released. You do not know, if the film succeeds, you will be Hrithik's vibrant heartthrob. Both of you will gain the success, but you’ll be college kids."