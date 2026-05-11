In another post, Patel appeared to take aim at the idea of manufactured stardom. She criticised what she sees as inflated self-branding in the industry, arguing that true “superstar” status should only be claimed by those with proven box office success. She suggested that some actors, particularly women, are overstating their stardom based on limited output or average-performing films, and said that simply being active on film sets does not automatically make someone a star, but rather “an actor who is part of a project.”She also highlighted her own filmography, referencing some of her biggest successes: