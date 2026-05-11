In another post, Patel appeared to take aim at the idea of manufactured stardom
Ameesha Patel has sparked discussion on social media after posting a series of strongly worded messages on X, where she criticised what she described as 'fake PR machinery' in the film industry and commented on how stardom is perceived today.
Responding to online negativity, the actor wrote:
“Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative YOUTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS. We as stars should feel happy for them rather than being affected. After all, by speaking ill of us all, their kitchen is running. We wish them luck.”
In another post, Patel appeared to take aim at the idea of manufactured stardom. She criticised what she sees as inflated self-branding in the industry, arguing that true “superstar” status should only be claimed by those with proven box office success. She suggested that some actors, particularly women, are overstating their stardom based on limited output or average-performing films, and said that simply being active on film sets does not automatically make someone a star, but rather “an actor who is part of a project.”She also highlighted her own filmography, referencing some of her biggest successes:
Patel also highlighted her own career achievements, pointing to her roles in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar 1, and Gadar 2, which she described as major box office successes with strong audience turnout. She claimed these films remain among the biggest hits for her co-stars as well, and added that despite this track record, she does not benefit from strong PR support compared to other actors.
Patel further shared an update on the next instalment of the franchise Gadar 3, expressing confidence in its scale and box office potential:
Her posts come shortly after a roast-style video by YouTuber Shan Prasher circulated online, in which he made critical remarks about the actor while reacting to a recent interview.