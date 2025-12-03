Emotional Sunny and Bobby Deol perform Dharmendra’s last rites in Haridwar under tight security

Following his death, Hema Malini had penned an emotional post: “He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.