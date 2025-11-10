Hema Malini took to Twitter to inform fans about Dharmendra's health
Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, 89, remains under medical observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he has been receiving critical care. Reports earlier claimed the actor had been placed on ventilator support, sparking widespread concern among fans and the film fraternity.
His wife Hema Malini has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure everyone about his condition. “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him,” she wrote on Monday evening. “ I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.”
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Tanya Deol were spotted at Breach Candy Hospital earlier today. Karan and Rajveer Deol were captured by paps, too, at the hospital. Sources told IANS that Dharmendra remains under close supervision by a team of top doctors, and while the reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed, it was initially believed to have been for a routine check-up and observation.
Born December 8, 1935, Dharmendra will turn 90 next month — a milestone fans were hoping to celebrate in style. Just this year, he was seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), a reminder of his enduring charm and adaptability even after six decades in the industry.
His upcoming film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher, and is slated for a December release — one that could well coincide with Dharmendra’s 90th birthday.
