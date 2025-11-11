GOLD/FOREX
Dharmendra in hospital: Tributes pour in for Bollywood legend, 'There will never be anyone like him'

Emotional tributes have begun pouring in for the 'He-Man'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Dharmendra is in hospital.
IANS

Dharmendra, Bollywood’s beloved icon and the legendary ‘He-Man,’ is in hospital, stable and recovering as his daughter Esha Deol just posted on Instagram, contrary to reports from India media outlets that had reported that he had passed away.

Fans have flooded the timelines with tributes, wishing him well and praying he gets through this. Hema Malini had previously tweeted that he was recovering, and had asked fans to pray for him too. Fans tweeted, "There will never be another like him..."

