‘My father chose his name’: Dubai doctor grieves Dharmendra’s death

Dr Dharmendra Panchal says legendary actor was like a family member
The passing of Bollywood icon Dharmendra has stirred deep emotions across the world, and among those grieving is his Dubai-based namesake, Dr Dharmendra Panchal, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Medeor Hospital, Dubai. Dr Panchal, who was named after the legendary actor, describes the loss as deeply personal and says Dharmendra’s influence shaped three generations of his family.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Panchal recalled the moment he heard the news.
“My father had just received the update. When I spoke to him, his voice became heavy. For him, it felt like losing a family member,” he said.
“Dharmendra was not just a star. He was a symbol of strength, courage and goodness.”
Dr Panchal shared that his name was a tribute to his father’s lifelong admiration for the actor. His father and a close friend were devoted fans of Dharmendra’s work and decided early that the next child in the family would be named after him.
“I grew up listening to stories about Dharmendra from my father,” he said.
“He admired him so much that when I was born, he chose to name me Dharmendra. It was his way of honouring someone he respected deeply.”
Growing up in Ahmedabad, the Panchal household regularly watched Dharmendra movies together. The doctor fondly remembers the home theatre setup his father created so the family could enjoy the actor’s films at home.
“I was around six when I watched my first Dharmendra movie, Sholay. My father had an entire collection of video cassettes,” he said.
“Movies like Sholay and Ghazab had a lasting impact on us. His courage on screen inspired us to face difficult situations bravely. My father often used examples from Dharmendra’s films to teach us life lessons.”
Dr Panchal revealed that Dharmendra’s appeal continues within the family, now extending to his young daughter.
“Even today, we watch his movies together as a family,” he said.
“My daughter repeats the famous lines: ‘Jo dar gaya samjho mar gaya.’ She learned it from my father, who uses it to encourage her to be brave. His influence has passed on to her as well.”
For Dr Panchal and his family, Dharmendra was more than an actor. He was a role model whose character embodied resilience, morality, and strength.
“This loss feels personal,” he said. “Dharmendra inspired us through his movies, his personality, and his values. His legacy will live on in our hearts and homes.”
