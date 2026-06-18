At the 2001 average US ticket price of $5.35, the film sold just under 200,000 tickets internationally. Today's average of $16.20 would push that to roughly $3 million. But the market for Indian films abroad has expanded dramatically, with the sequel Gadar 2 earning about 10 per cent of its total from overseas. Factoring in a wider international base, the original Gadar could reasonably have reached $10 million overseas.