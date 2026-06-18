Adjusted box office estimates show Gadar could rival modern pan-India blockbusters today
Dubai: Twenty-five years ago, two films released on the same day and both became massive hits. Long before the internet coined "Barbenheimer," Bollywood already had its own version of the double blockbuster phenomenon.
On 15 June 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan arrived in theatres together, and audiences showed up for both.
But while Lagaan went on to earn international acclaim and lasting cultural relevance, it was Gadar that dominated the box office. And when you crunch the numbers for 2026, the Anil Sharma film's collections look almost absurd.
Gadar released on just 350 screens. That is a fraction of what major releases command today. Despite that limited footprint, Sunny Deol's film pulled in ₹1.40 crore net on its opening day, expanded through sheer word of mouth, and climbed to ₹9.28 crore net in its first week.
By the time it wrapped up its theatrical run months later, Gadar had collected ₹76.88 crore net domestically and ₹133 crore gross worldwide. It sold an estimated five crore tickets in India, a 21st-century Bollywood record that still stands. Not even Dhurandhar 2 has been able to top that.
To put it in perspective, Gadar earned more than double what Lagaan made, and it also outperformed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on the domestic front, a film powered by the combined star power of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
There are a few ways to adjust old box office figures for the present day. Simple inflation calculations only tell you about changes in purchasing power, so a more useful approach is to look at how average ticket prices have shifted.
In 2001, the average ticket price across single screens and multiplexes sat at just over ₹20. According to research by Ormax Media, the current average in India ranges between ₹90 and ₹110 for single screens and crosses ₹200 for multiplexes. Major releases routinely average well above ₹200, with Dhurandhar 2 clocking in at over ₹300.
Using a conservative average of ₹200 per ticket, Gadar's five crore ticket sales would translate to approximately ₹850 crore net domestically, or around ₹1,060 crore gross. That figure sits above the domestic hauls of Jawan (₹640 crore), RRR (₹782 crore), and even Dhurandhar (₹840 crore). Only Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2 would rank higher.
There is one complication, though. Gadar earned 73 per cent of its domestic collections from single-screen theatres. India had roughly 15,000 single screens in 2001. Today, that number has dropped to just over 5,000, with around 10,000 multiplex screens filling the gap. The film would need to replicate its magic across a very different theatrical landscape.
Adjusting international collections is trickier. In 2001, Indian films rarely found wide release outside the US, and even there, it was largely Shah Rukh Khan who drove numbers. Gadar's overseas gross of $1.05 million came almost entirely from the American market, accounting for barely three per cent of its worldwide total.
At the 2001 average US ticket price of $5.35, the film sold just under 200,000 tickets internationally. Today's average of $16.20 would push that to roughly $3 million. But the market for Indian films abroad has expanded dramatically, with the sequel Gadar 2 earning about 10 per cent of its total from overseas. Factoring in a wider international base, the original Gadar could reasonably have reached $10 million overseas.
That brings the adjusted worldwide gross to a staggering ₹1,150 crore, higher than both Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan, though still behind RRR and Dhurandhar, both of which had strong international runs.
Applying the same ticket-price adjustment to the other major films of 2001 paints a fascinating picture. Lagaan's adjusted worldwide gross comes to approximately ₹650 crore, while K3G, boosted by its massive overseas performance, would land at around ₹1,200 crore and just edge out Gadar at the top.
Indian and Dil Chahta Hai, the other notable earners of the year, would each sit at roughly ₹350 crore gross worldwide.
Beyond the numbers, Gadar's real legacy lies in what it did for the Hindi film industry. At a time when Bollywood was leaning heavily into family dramas and mid-budget multiplex fare, this was the film that brought mass-appeal action roaring back.