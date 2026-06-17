The YRF Spy Universe thriller finally explains Fateh, Sita and Alpha's endgame
Dubai: The full trailer for Alpha has arrived, revealing that Bobby Deol's Fateh is not Sita's biological father, explaining Sharvari's long-kept role in the story, and ending with a surprise appearance that strongly hints at Hrithik Roshan's return as Kabir in the expanding YRF Spy Universe.
The teaser had introduced Bobby Deol's character Fateh naming a baby girl Sita, a nod to the Ramayana, since her mother's name was Janaki. He is shown gifting Sita her first mission on her 18th birthday after years of training her. The trailer, however, recontextualises this relationship entirely.
Through Sita's voiceover, it is revealed that Fateh, whom she calls Baba, is not actually her biological father. She describes him instead as an arrogant and deceitful "rakshas", or demon, comparing him to Ravana. "One day, he kidnapped a princess and took her home," she says, referring to her younger self, confirming that she was abducted and groomed by Fateh rather than raised willingly.
"History knows how this story ended. But this time, Sita herself is here to burn Lanka," she adds, setting up the film's central conflict.
After watching Sita single-handedly take down an army of men, the trailer introduces Sharvari's character, who initially clashes with Sita in a tense brawl. "Stop me… then you get to talk," Sita tells her as the fight continues. Later sequences show the two bonding and supporting each other.
A press release from YRF noted that Sharvari's character arc has deliberately been kept under wraps in the trailer, given her significant role in the film, but confirmed that she teams up with Sita in an effort to stop Fateh. The trailer itself is set to French DJ Hugel's track "Jamaican Bam Bam".
Anil Kapoor reprises his role as Colonel Vikrant Kaul, a character first seen in War 2, warning Sita that the Alpha programme initiated by Fateh is determined to wipe out anything in its way, including India's own interests.
Fateh himself delivers one of the trailer's most menacing lines, "India didn't respect Alpha. Now, India will fear Alpha," while catching a leaping Sita mid-air by the throat.
The trailer saves its biggest surprise for the very end. A child at a monastery tells Sita and Sharvari's character that someone is waiting for them, leading to a close-up shot of a mysterious figure dressed in white. Sita asks if he will save them, and the camera lingers on a pair of emerald green eyes, instantly recognisable as those of Hrithik Roshan.
The brief appearance has fuelled speculation that Roshan is returning as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, the character he first played in War (2019) and reprised in War 2 (2025), suggesting a deeper crossover within the YRF Spy Universe.
Alpha is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail from a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues written by Ishita Moitra. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on 3 July.