Through Sita's voiceover, it is revealed that Fateh, whom she calls Baba, is not actually her biological father. She describes him instead as an arrogant and deceitful "rakshas", or demon, comparing him to Ravana. "One day, he kidnapped a princess and took her home," she says, referring to her younger self, confirming that she was abducted and groomed by Fateh rather than raised willingly.