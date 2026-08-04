Imran confirmed that he has completed filming a new project, his first in a decade
There was a time when Imran Khan's easy smile and boy-next-door charisma defined a generation of Hindi cinema's romantic leads. Films such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan earned him the affectionate tag of Bollywood's "chocolate boy. But that image faded from screens after 2015, and for nearly a decade since, the actor has largely stayed away from the spotlight, leaving fans with just one recurring question: When would he return? Was Bollywood better when he was around?
Imran's last full-fledged film appearance came in Nikkhil Advani's Katti Batti (2015), opposite Kangana Ranaut. In the years that followed, speculation about a comeback simmered on social media, occasionally reignited by fleeting sightings or rumours. Earlier this year, he made a brief, tongue-in-cheek cameo in Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, but it did little to settle the bigger question — whether Imran would ever return as a leading man.
Now, that wait appears to be over.
In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imran confirmed that he has completed filming a new project, his first in a decade. The film, a grown-up romantic comedy titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, is currently in post-production and is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.
"I have just finished shooting a new movie. It's my first movie in 10 years and we're in post-production right now. It's called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's for Netflix and is scheduled to come out at the end of this year. It's a grown-up romantic comedy… age-appropriate to where I am now."
Rather than opting for a splashy commercial re-entry, Imran appears to have deliberately chosen a story that mirrors his own journey over the past ten years. He also spoke warmly of his co-star, calling the collaboration one of the highlights of returning to work.
"I've just worked with a really great young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years."
The film reunites Imran with director Danish Aslam, with whom he previously worked on Break Ke Baad. In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on how the new project feels like a natural evolution of that earlier partnership , shaped by everything both he and Aslam have lived through since.
"The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He's been married, I've been through a divorce. It's just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with friends. The shoot is complete and it's in post production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date."