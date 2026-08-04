"The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He's been married, I've been through a divorce. It's just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with friends. The shoot is complete and it's in post production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date."