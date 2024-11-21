Struggling with sugar crashes? It might be glucose intolerance

Glucose intolerance isn’t just about what you eat - it’s a mix of lifestyle choices and genetics. In fact, poor diet, lack of exercise, and weight gain all contribute to making it more difficult for your body to regulate glucose, setting the stage for glucose intolerance. At the core of this issue, lies insulin resistance, says Anwar. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps cells absorb glucose from the blood, using it for energy or storing it for later use. However, when cells become resistant to insulin, they don’t respond as effectively, which means glucose has a harder time entering the cells. This resistance typically begins subtly but worsens over time, leading to higher blood sugar levels.