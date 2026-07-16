India set to join elite club with hydrogen train launch

Modi to flag off country’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train today
Dubai: India is set to join a select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered passenger trains when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the country’s first such service on Friday, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways’ transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation.
The hydrogen fuel cell-powered train will begin operations on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana, making India one of only a handful of nations — including Germany, Japan, China, France and the United States — to explore hydrogen technology for passenger rail services, Indian media reports said.
The launch represents the next phase of Indian Railways’ green transition after electrifying more than 99 per cent of the country’s broad-gauge network. Officials see hydrogen-powered trains as an important solution for routes where conventional electrification may be less practical, while also supporting India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and long-term net-zero ambitions.
Launch: July 17, 2026
Route: Jind-Sonipat, Haryana
Distance: 89km
Coaches: 10
Capacity: Around 2,600 passengers
Top speed: 110 kmph
Power: Hydrogen fuel cells (3,200 hp)
Emission: Water vapour and heat only
Hydrogen storage: Nearly 3,000 kg at Jind
Future plan: Could expand to other routes, including heritage railways
Unlike diesel locomotives, hydrogen-powered trains emit only water vapour and heat during operation, significantly reducing carbon emissions while offering an environmentally friendly alternative for passenger transport.
India’s first hydrogen train is also notable for its size.
The 10-coach train, equipped with two hydrogen-powered driving cars and eight passenger coaches, can carry around 2,600 passengers and reach a top speed of 110 kmph. According to the Ministry of Railways, it is among the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets developed globally.
Hydrogen stored in onboard cylinders is converted into electricity through Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells, which power the train’s traction motors. Unlike conventional electric trains, the system generates electricity onboard, eliminating the need for diesel fuel while producing virtually no harmful emissions.
The project extends beyond the train itself.
Indian Railways has established the country’s first integrated railway hydrogen ecosystem at Jind, where hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, compressed, stored and supplied to the train through dedicated refuelling infrastructure. The facility can store nearly 3,000kg of hydrogen to support regular operations.
The Jind-Sonipat service has been selected as a pilot project to demonstrate the operational reliability, safety and commercial viability of hydrogen-powered passenger services under regular operating conditions, according to the Railways. The Times of India reported that the experience gained is expected to support future deployment on other routes, including heritage railways such as the Kalka-Shimla line.
Given hydrogen’s highly flammable nature, safety has been a key focus of the project.
The train and refuelling infrastructure are equipped with hydrogen leak detectors, flame, heat and smoke sensors, continuous ventilation systems and automatic shutdown mechanisms that isolate the hydrogen supply if abnormalities are detected. The project has also undergone independent safety assessment and complies with international standards as well as India’s Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) requirements, according to the Ministry of Railways and The Times of India.
Globally, hydrogen-powered passenger rail remains at an early stage, with only a few countries operating commercial services or pilot projects.
For India, Friday’s launch is more than the introduction of a new train. It is a test of whether hydrogen can become a practical part of the country’s future transport network as Indian Railways looks beyond electrification towards cleaner, low-carbon mobility.
-- With IANS inputs