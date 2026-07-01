No smoke, no diesel, just water: What Swadeshi hydrogen train signals for rail travel
India is edging closer to launching its first indigenously developed hydrogen-powered train, marking a significant milestone in the country’s clean energy transition under Indian Railways’ sustainability drive.
The hydrogen fuel-cell train is currently being tested on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana and is designed to deliver zero tailpipe emissions, producing only water vapour as a by-product.
The official page of the Indian Embassy in the UAE has shared a video highlighting India’s upcoming breakthrough in sustainable transport — its first Swadeshi hydrogen-powered train.
The post describes the next-generation train as being powered by hydrogen fuel-cell technology, designed to significantly reduce emissions and deliver near-zero smoke operation, marking a shift towards cleaner rail mobility.
According to the post, the train is equipped with a 1200 kW propulsion system and a 10-coach configuration. It is designed to operate at a maximum speed of up to 75 km/h, aligning with planned service requirements.
The project has been approved for deployment on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana. It forms part of Indian Railways’ broader strategy to build sustainable, future-ready infrastructure and expand clean energy adoption across the network.
Power: 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel-cell system (2,400 kW total with two power cars)
Coaches: 10-coach configuration (2 power cars + 8 passenger coaches)
Speed: Up to 75 km/h in service (120 km/h during trials)
Route: Jind–Sonipat pilot corridor in Haryana
Emissions: Only water vapour and heat
Range: Around 250 km per refuelling cycle
Status: Approved for trials and early deployment phase
The train is a retrofitted diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) converted into a hydrogen fuel-cell system. Instead of burning fuel, it generates electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.
That electricity powers traction motors, similar to an electric train, but without overhead wires or diesel combustion.
Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity through a reverse electrolysis process:
Hydrogen stored onboard combines with oxygen from the air
Electricity is produced to power the train
Water vapour and heat are released as by-products
The system also includes batteries, which store excess energy and support acceleration as well as regenerative braking.
The project has been developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with:
Design by RDSO, Lucknow
Manufacturing by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai
Technology collaboration with global partners
India now joins a select group of countries exploring hydrogen rail systems, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States.
The Haryana corridor has been selected as a pilot route due to:
Dedicated hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind
Operational suitability for controlled trials
Safe environment for testing systems and performance
The route also fits into India’s wider plan to deploy hydrogen on non-electrified or difficult terrain sections.
Indian Railways has deployed multiple safety systems, including:
Hydrogen leak and flame detectors
Continuous monitoring infrastructure
Trained staff during the trial phase
PESO-approved storage and dispensing licences
A dedicated hydrogen plant at Jind produces around 420–430 kg of hydrogen daily, with storage capacity of up to 3,000 kg.
Hydrogen fuel-cell trains produce zero direct emissions, positioning them as a potential alternative for sustainable rail transport.
The project supports India’s long-term goal of building a green hydrogen economy and reducing fossil fuel dependence.
If successful, the technology could be expanded to routes where full electrification is difficult or economically challenging.
Despite its promise, hydrogen rail faces several hurdles:
High production and infrastructure costs
Dependence on green hydrogen for full climate benefits
Complex storage and compression requirements
Performance testing across varied climate conditions
The hydrogen train is being viewed as a pilot for future rail transformation. While electrification remains India’s primary rail strategy, hydrogen is emerging as a complementary solution for niche and heritage routes.
If successful, it could reshape how India approaches clean, flexible and self-reliant rail transport in the years ahead.