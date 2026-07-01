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Inside India’s first hydrogen train: Speed, route and why it matters

No smoke, no diesel, just water: What Swadeshi hydrogen train signals for rail travel

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Route, rollout timeline and tech behind India’s debut hydrogen-powered train
Route, rollout timeline and tech behind India’s debut hydrogen-powered train
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India is edging closer to launching its first indigenously developed hydrogen-powered train, marking a significant milestone in the country’s clean energy transition under Indian Railways’ sustainability drive.

The hydrogen fuel-cell train is currently being tested on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana and is designed to deliver zero tailpipe emissions, producing only water vapour as a by-product.

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Milestone gains global spotlight

The official page of the Indian Embassy in the UAE has shared a video highlighting India’s upcoming breakthrough in sustainable transport — its first Swadeshi hydrogen-powered train.

Zero-smoke hydrogen technology at its core

The post describes the next-generation train as being powered by hydrogen fuel-cell technology, designed to significantly reduce emissions and deliver near-zero smoke operation, marking a shift towards cleaner rail mobility.

Power, design and operational details

According to the post, the train is equipped with a 1200 kW propulsion system and a 10-coach configuration. It is designed to operate at a maximum speed of up to 75 km/h, aligning with planned service requirements.

Jind–Sonipat route approved for trials

The project has been approved for deployment on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana. It forms part of Indian Railways’ broader strategy to build sustainable, future-ready infrastructure and expand clean energy adoption across the network.

Key highlights

  • Power: 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel-cell system (2,400 kW total with two power cars)

  • Coaches: 10-coach configuration (2 power cars + 8 passenger coaches)

  • Speed: Up to 75 km/h in service (120 km/h during trials)

  • Route: Jind–Sonipat pilot corridor in Haryana

  • Emissions: Only water vapour and heat

  • Range: Around 250 km per refuelling cycle

  • Status: Approved for trials and early deployment phase

What makes this train different

The train is a retrofitted diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) converted into a hydrogen fuel-cell system. Instead of burning fuel, it generates electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.

That electricity powers traction motors, similar to an electric train, but without overhead wires or diesel combustion.

How hydrogen fuel-cell technology works

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity through a reverse electrolysis process:

  • Hydrogen stored onboard combines with oxygen from the air

  • Electricity is produced to power the train

  • Water vapour and heat are released as by-products

The system also includes batteries, which store excess energy and support acceleration as well as regenerative braking.

Built in India under Swadeshi push

The project has been developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with:

  • Design by RDSO, Lucknow

  • Manufacturing by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai

  • Technology collaboration with global partners

India now joins a select group of countries exploring hydrogen rail systems, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States.

Why Jind–Sonipat was chosen

The Haryana corridor has been selected as a pilot route due to:

  • Dedicated hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind

  • Operational suitability for controlled trials

  • Safe environment for testing systems and performance

The route also fits into India’s wider plan to deploy hydrogen on non-electrified or difficult terrain sections.

Safety and infrastructure

Indian Railways has deployed multiple safety systems, including:

  • Hydrogen leak and flame detectors

  • Continuous monitoring infrastructure

  • Trained staff during the trial phase

  • PESO-approved storage and dispensing licences

A dedicated hydrogen plant at Jind produces around 420–430 kg of hydrogen daily, with storage capacity of up to 3,000 kg.

Why it matters

Cleaner mobility push

  • Hydrogen fuel-cell trains produce zero direct emissions, positioning them as a potential alternative for sustainable rail transport.

Expanding green hydrogen ecosystem

  • The project supports India’s long-term goal of building a green hydrogen economy and reducing fossil fuel dependence.

Strategic transport innovation

  • If successful, the technology could be expanded to routes where full electrification is difficult or economically challenging.

Challenges ahead

Despite its promise, hydrogen rail faces several hurdles:

  • High production and infrastructure costs

  • Dependence on green hydrogen for full climate benefits

  • Complex storage and compression requirements

  • Performance testing across varied climate conditions

The bigger picture

The hydrogen train is being viewed as a pilot for future rail transformation. While electrification remains India’s primary rail strategy, hydrogen is emerging as a complementary solution for niche and heritage routes.

If successful, it could reshape how India approaches clean, flexible and self-reliant rail transport in the years ahead.

Related Topics:
indiatravel

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