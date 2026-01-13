India’s 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Airline-style fares, no waitlists, routes, and why it’s premium

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming to Kerala; Chennai and Bengaluru routes get priority
Indian Railways is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Guwahati–Kolkata route, marking a major leap in long-distance overnight rail travel and enhancing connectivity between the Northeast and eastern India.
Officials said the service, India’s first Vande Bharat train designed specifically for overnight journeys, will begin operations soon, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable option for overnight travel.
The new service is expected to improve connectivity across key districts in Assam and West Bengal:
Assam: Kamrup Metropolitan, Bongaigaon
West Bengal: Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Howrah
Indian Railways is also set to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in Kerala on the Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru routes, prioritising Chennai and Bengaluru.
Officials highlighted that the service will not only enhance regional mobility but also support trade, tourism, and socio-economic development across these areas.
All you need to know: Vande Bharat Sleeper—premium fares, confirmed berths, total comfort.
The 16-coach train can carry 823 passengers, including:
11 AC 3-Tier coaches
4 AC 2-Tier coaches
1 First Class AC coach
The service will support trade, tourism, and regional mobility.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with distance-based, confirmed-ticket pricing, reflecting its premium positioning:
Fares (up to 400 km)
3AC: ₹960
2AC: ₹1,240
1AC: ₹1,520
Incremental fares for longer journeys
Up to 800 km: 3AC ₹1,920 | 2AC ₹2,480 | 1AC ₹3,040
Up to 1,600 km: 3AC ₹3,840 | 2AC ₹4,960 | 1AC ₹6,080
Up to 2,000 km: 3AC ₹4,800 | 2AC ₹6,200 | 1AC ₹7,600
Up to 2,800 km: 3AC ₹6,720 | 2AC ₹8,680 | 1AC ₹10,640
Maximum 3,500 km: 3AC ₹8,400 | 2AC ₹10,850 | 1AC ₹13,300
Why higher than Rajdhani? Each berth is premium inventory, fully air-conditioned, with no RAC or waitlist, advanced safety, and modern amenities.
Only confirmed tickets; no RAC or waitlist
All berths released on the first day of Advance Reservation Period (ARP)
Quotas for women, senior citizens, PwDs, and duty-pass holders
Only fully reimbursable duty passes accepted; no free/concessional tickets
Digital payments preferred for faster refunds
Lower-berth preference for eligible seniors, women, and children
First AC: 70 kg free
Second AC: 50 kg free
Third AC: 40 kg free
Extra luggage: Allowed for a fee
Exceeding limits: Penalties apply per railway rules
Inaugural route: Howrah → Kamakhya (near Guwahati) (~1,000 km)
Passes through nine districts in West Bengal and Assam
Reduces overnight travel time
Supports regional trade, tourism, and mobility
Additional long-distance services expected in future phases
Minimum fare charged for 400 km
No RAC/waitlist; all berths confirmed
Digital-only bookings for smoother refunds
Modern coaches with advanced safety and amenities
Fixed berths and predictable schedules for a hassle-free journey
Fully air-conditioned sleeper coaches (1AC, 2AC, 3AC)
823 berths across 16 coaches
Ergonomic cushioned berths, noise reduction, advanced suspension
Automatic sliding doors, modern toilets, reading lights, charging points
Kavach safety system, emergency talk-back units
Speed: Up to 180 km/h design; 130 km/h regular service
Interiors inspired by Indian culture, with regional cuisine served onboard
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is designed with passenger comfort in mind:
Ergonomically cushioned berths
Advanced suspension for smooth rides
Noise-reduction technology
Automatic doors with vestibules
Modern Passenger Information System
Special provisions for Divyangjan passengers
Contemporary toilets and advanced disinfection technology
Safety remains a top priority, with features such as:
Kavach automatic train protection system
Emergency passenger talk-back units
State-of-the-art driver cab controls
Aerodynamic exterior and refined interiors
Fully indigenous rail engineering and design
Flag-off: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Location: Malda, West Bengal
Expected launch date: January 17, 2026
Marks a major leap in modernising long-distance overnight rail travel, particularly for Eastern India–Northeast corridors.
Indian Railways is also planning Vande Bharat Sleeper services to Kerala on three main routes:
Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai
Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru
Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru
Priority will be given to the Chennai and Bengaluru routes, although current revenue trends show the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru route is the most profitable among existing Vande Bharat Express services.
In short: The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express combines speed, safety, comfort, and cultural touches with a premium fare model, redefining overnight train travel in India.
