India’s 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Airline-style fares, no waitlists, routes, and why it’s premium

Officials said the service, India's first Vande Bharat train designed specifically for overnight journeys, will begin operations soon, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable option for overnight travel.

Indian Railways is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Guwahati–Kolkata route, marking a major leap in long-distance overnight rail travel and enhancing connectivity between the Northeast and eastern India.

Officials highlighted that the service will not only enhance regional mobility but also support trade, tourism, and socio-economic development across these areas.

Indian Railways is also set to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in Kerala on the Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru routes, prioritising Chennai and Bengaluru.

The new service is expected to improve connectivity across key districts in Assam and West Bengal:

Why higher than Rajdhani? Each berth is premium inventory, fully air-conditioned, with no RAC or waitlist, advanced safety, and modern amenities.

Up to 2,800 km: 3AC ₹6,720 | 2AC ₹8,680 | 1AC ₹10,640

Up to 2,000 km: 3AC ₹4,800 | 2AC ₹6,200 | 1AC ₹7,600

Up to 1,600 km: 3AC ₹3,840 | 2AC ₹4,960 | 1AC ₹6,080

Up to 800 km: 3AC ₹1,920 | 2AC ₹2,480 | 1AC ₹3,040

Fares (up to 400 km)

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with distance-based, confirmed-ticket pricing, reflecting its premium positioning:

How much do tickets cost and why is it premium?

The service will support trade, tourism, and regional mobility.

It will improve connectivity between Assam and West Bengal, benefiting key districts such as Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal.

The 16-coach train can carry 823 passengers, including:

Lower-berth preference for eligible seniors, women, and children

Only fully reimbursable duty passes accepted; no free/concessional tickets

Quotas for women, senior citizens, PwDs, and duty-pass holders

All berths released on the first day of Advance Reservation Period (ARP)

Only confirmed tickets; no RAC or waitlist

What are the booking and reservation rules?

How much luggage can you carry?

First AC: 70 kg free

Second AC: 50 kg free

Third AC: 40 kg free

Extra luggage: Allowed for a fee

Exceeding limits: Penalties apply per railway rules

Which route will the train run on?

Inaugural route: Howrah → Kamakhya (near Guwahati) (~1,000 km)

Passes through nine districts in West Bengal and Assam

Reduces overnight travel time

Supports regional trade, tourism, and mobility

Additional long-distance services expected in future phases

How is it different from conventional sleeper trains?

Minimum fare charged for 400 km

No RAC/waitlist; all berths confirmed

Digital-only bookings for smoother refunds

Modern coaches with advanced safety and amenities

Fixed berths and predictable schedules for a hassle-free journey

What are the train’s standout features?

Fully air-conditioned sleeper coaches (1AC, 2AC, 3AC)

823 berths across 16 coaches

Ergonomic cushioned berths, noise reduction, advanced suspension

Automatic sliding doors, modern toilets, reading lights, charging points

Kavach safety system, emergency talk-back units

Speed: Up to 180 km/h design; 130 km/h regular service

Interiors inspired by Indian culture, with regional cuisine served onboard

How comfortable is the train for passengers?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is designed with passenger comfort in mind:

Ergonomically cushioned berths

Advanced suspension for smooth rides

Noise-reduction technology

Automatic doors with vestibules

Modern Passenger Information System

Special provisions for Divyangjan passengers

Contemporary toilets and advanced disinfection technology

How safe and advanced is the Vande Bharat Sleeper?

Safety remains a top priority, with features such as:

Kavach automatic train protection system

Emergency passenger talk-back units

State-of-the-art driver cab controls

Aerodynamic exterior and refined interiors

Fully indigenous rail engineering and design

When and where is the Vande Bharat Sleeper launching