India’s 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Airline-style fares, no waitlists, routes, and why it’s premium

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming to Kerala; Chennai and Bengaluru routes get priority

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
All you need to know: Vande Bharat Sleeper—premium fares, confirmed berths, total comfort
All you need to know: Vande Bharat Sleeper—premium fares, confirmed berths, total comfort

Indian Railways is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Guwahati–Kolkata route, marking a major leap in long-distance overnight rail travel and enhancing connectivity between the Northeast and eastern India.

Officials said the service, India’s first Vande Bharat train designed specifically for overnight journeys, will begin operations soon, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable option for overnight travel.

Regions set to benefit

The new service is expected to improve connectivity across key districts in Assam and West Bengal:

  • Assam: Kamrup Metropolitan, Bongaigaon

  • West Bengal: Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Howrah

Indian Railways is also set to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in Kerala on the Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru routes, prioritising Chennai and Bengaluru.

Officials highlighted that the service will not only enhance regional mobility but also support trade, tourism, and socio-economic development across these areas.

First Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Fare, features and why it’s premium

All you need to know: Vande Bharat Sleeper—premium fares, confirmed berths, total comfort.

Train configuration and passenger capacity

The 16-coach train can carry 823 passengers, including:

  • 11 AC 3-Tier coaches

  • 4 AC 2-Tier coaches

  • 1 First Class AC coach

It will improve connectivity between Assam and West Bengal, benefiting key districts such as Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal.

The service will support trade, tourism, and regional mobility.

How much do tickets cost and why is it premium?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with distance-based, confirmed-ticket pricing, reflecting its premium positioning:

Fares (up to 400 km)

  • 3AC: ₹960

  • 2AC: ₹1,240

  • 1AC: ₹1,520

Incremental fares for longer journeys

  • Up to 800 km: 3AC ₹1,920 | 2AC ₹2,480 | 1AC ₹3,040

  • Up to 1,600 km: 3AC ₹3,840 | 2AC ₹4,960 | 1AC ₹6,080

  • Up to 2,000 km: 3AC ₹4,800 | 2AC ₹6,200 | 1AC ₹7,600

  • Up to 2,800 km: 3AC ₹6,720 | 2AC ₹8,680 | 1AC ₹10,640

  • Maximum 3,500 km: 3AC ₹8,400 | 2AC ₹10,850 | 1AC ₹13,300

Why higher than Rajdhani? Each berth is premium inventory, fully air-conditioned, with no RAC or waitlist, advanced safety, and modern amenities.

What are the booking and reservation rules?

  • Only confirmed tickets; no RAC or waitlist

  • All berths released on the first day of Advance Reservation Period (ARP)

  • Quotas for women, senior citizens, PwDs, and duty-pass holders

  • Only fully reimbursable duty passes accepted; no free/concessional tickets

  • Digital payments preferred for faster refunds

  • Lower-berth preference for eligible seniors, women, and children

How much luggage can you carry?

  • First AC: 70 kg free

  • Second AC: 50 kg free

  • Third AC: 40 kg free

  • Extra luggage: Allowed for a fee

  • Exceeding limits: Penalties apply per railway rules

Which route will the train run on?

  • Inaugural route: Howrah → Kamakhya (near Guwahati) (~1,000 km)

  • Passes through nine districts in West Bengal and Assam

  • Reduces overnight travel time

  • Supports regional trade, tourism, and mobility

  • Additional long-distance services expected in future phases

How is it different from conventional sleeper trains?

  • Minimum fare charged for 400 km

  • No RAC/waitlist; all berths confirmed

  • Digital-only bookings for smoother refunds

  • Modern coaches with advanced safety and amenities

  • Fixed berths and predictable schedules for a hassle-free journey

What are the train’s standout features?

  • Fully air-conditioned sleeper coaches (1AC, 2AC, 3AC)

  • 823 berths across 16 coaches

  • Ergonomic cushioned berths, noise reduction, advanced suspension

  • Automatic sliding doors, modern toilets, reading lights, charging points

  • Kavach safety system, emergency talk-back units

  • Speed: Up to 180 km/h design; 130 km/h regular service

  • Interiors inspired by Indian culture, with regional cuisine served onboard

How comfortable is the train for passengers?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is designed with passenger comfort in mind:

  • Ergonomically cushioned berths

  • Advanced suspension for smooth rides

  • Noise-reduction technology

  • Automatic doors with vestibules

  • Modern Passenger Information System

  • Special provisions for Divyangjan passengers

  • Contemporary toilets and advanced disinfection technology

How safe and advanced is the Vande Bharat Sleeper?

Safety remains a top priority, with features such as:

  • Kavach automatic train protection system

  • Emergency passenger talk-back units

  • State-of-the-art driver cab controls

  • Aerodynamic exterior and refined interiors

  • Fully indigenous rail engineering and design

When and where is the Vande Bharat Sleeper launching

  • Flag-off: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • Location: Malda, West Bengal

  • Expected launch date: January 17, 2026

  • Marks a major leap in modernising long-distance overnight rail travel, particularly for Eastern India–Northeast corridors.

Kerala expansion plans

Indian Railways is also planning Vande Bharat Sleeper services to Kerala on three main routes:

  • Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai

  • Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru

  • Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru

Priority will be given to the Chennai and Bengaluru routes, although current revenue trends show the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru route is the most profitable among existing Vande Bharat Express services.

In short: The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express combines speed, safety, comfort, and cultural touches with a premium fare model, redefining overnight train travel in India.

