The world’s most luxurious train journeys

Step aboard the world’s most opulent trains, from Europe to Asia and beyond

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: Paris to Istanbul
All aboard the world’s most luxurious train journeys. Rail travel isn’t just about getting from A to B — it’s about turning every mile into an unforgettable experience. From gliding past the sun-drenched Andes on the Andean Explorer to spotting tigers in India aboard the Maharajas’ Express, these trains combine plush cabins, gourmet dining, and impeccable service with breathtaking scenery. These are experiences where the journey is the destination. Discover the most luxurious trains in the world and ride in pure, first-class indulgence.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: Paris to Istanbul

This is not a train ride. This is your “main character moment.” The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’ Paris-to-Istanbul adventure feels less like a holiday and more like stepping into a beautifully lit period film—only this time you’re not an extra, you’re the lead. Over five dreamy nights, you drift across Europe in polished Art Deco comfort, hopping off for VIP moments at Peles Castle, Bucharest and Budapest, plus a slow, calming cruise along the Danube. Onboard, life settles into an irresistible rhythm: breakfasts that magically arrive in your cabin, indulgent lunches, languid four-course dinners, and a steward who somehow knows exactly when you need something. It’s rare, romantic and honestly a little addictive — no wonder cabins vanish the second they go on sale.

Starting dates: May 25 and Sep 25, 2026

Andean Explorer: Peru’s answer to slow travel

If there’s a train that knows how to make you sigh with each breath, it’s the Andean Explorer. South America’s first luxury sleeper train doesn’t just take you through Peru — it gently glides you into its rhythm. One day you’re watching the sun skim across Lake Titicaca; the next you’re wandering through ancient caves or chatting with the textile masters of Taquile Island. It’s the kind of trip where you suddenly remember how good it feels to slow down.

On board, everything is soft, calm and beautifully thought out. Earthy colours, alpaca wool, midnight-blue carriages — like a boutique hotel that just happens to move. Journeys run one or two nights, linking Cusco, Lake Titicaca and Arequipa across one of the world’s highest rail routes. It’s peaceful, it’s soulful, and it’s the perfect reminder that travel doesn’t have to be rushed to feel unforgettable.

Weekly departures:

Thursdays — Peruvian Highlands

Saturdays — Andean Plains & Islands of Discovery

Tuesdays — Spirit of the Water

Wednesdays — Spirit of the Andes

No service in February.

Belmond Eastern & Oriental Express: Singapore to Malaysia

If trains could wear a tuxedo, the Eastern & Oriental Express (E&O) would nail the look. Gliding through the lush landscapes of Singapore and Malaysia, this first-class rail journey is pure old-world glamour with a modern twist. Think cherry wood-paneled cabins, en-suite bathrooms, and air-conditioning that whispers “relax”.

Life onboard is deliciously slow. Gourmet dinners in the dining car. Beverages in the colonial-style observation car. Tea, coffee, or a quiet book in the saloon. A late-night drink with a resident pianist for when you’re feeling fancy. Attentive staff and 24-hour steward service make it effortless.

Off the train, explore hidden corners of Malaysia on curated excursions before slipping back into comfort. A sibling of the Venice Simplon-Orient Express, the E&O has been charming travellers since 1993. Two scenic routes — one inland, one coastal — turn every journey into an unforgettable, elegant escape.

Maharajas’ Express: India in unrivalled luxury

Step aboard the Maharajas’ Express and suddenly, you’re living like royalty. Named the world’s best luxury train seven years running, this is India at its most spectacular — gliding past palaces, forts, and tiger reserves with impeccable style. Every cabin has en-suite bathrooms, plush bedding, robes, and slippers, plus butlers who somehow make it all effortless.

The train itself is part theatre, part sanctuary. Relax in the Safari Bar or unwind in the Maharajas Club, where board games, books, or just the scenery can keep you happily occupied for hours. Gourmet meals, attentive service, and an ever-changing panorama of Rajasthan’s desert, cities, and forests mean every moment feels curated for delight.

Highlights? Touring the Taj Mahal at sunrise, a safari in Ranthambore National Park, exploring Jaipur’s Amber Fort, and dining like royalty at Rambagh Palace. From Delhi to Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, and back to Delhi, this journey blends history, culture, and pure indulgence.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
