All aboard the world’s most luxurious train journeys. Rail travel isn’t just about getting from A to B — it’s about turning every mile into an unforgettable experience. From gliding past the sun-drenched Andes on the Andean Explorer to spotting tigers in India aboard the Maharajas’ Express, these trains combine plush cabins, gourmet dining, and impeccable service with breathtaking scenery. These are experiences where the journey is the destination. Discover the most luxurious trains in the world and ride in pure, first-class indulgence.

This is not a train ride. This is your “main character moment.” The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’ Paris-to-Istanbul adventure feels less like a holiday and more like stepping into a beautifully lit period film—only this time you’re not an extra, you’re the lead. Over five dreamy nights, you drift across Europe in polished Art Deco comfort, hopping off for VIP moments at Peles Castle, Bucharest and Budapest, plus a slow, calming cruise along the Danube. Onboard, life settles into an irresistible rhythm: breakfasts that magically arrive in your cabin, indulgent lunches, languid four-course dinners, and a steward who somehow knows exactly when you need something. It’s rare, romantic and honestly a little addictive — no wonder cabins vanish the second they go on sale.

On board, everything is soft, calm and beautifully thought out. Earthy colours, alpaca wool, midnight-blue carriages — like a boutique hotel that just happens to move. Journeys run one or two nights, linking Cusco, Lake Titicaca and Arequipa across one of the world’s highest rail routes. It’s peaceful, it’s soulful, and it’s the perfect reminder that travel doesn’t have to be rushed to feel unforgettable.

If there’s a train that knows how to make you sigh with each breath, it’s the Andean Explorer. South America’s first luxury sleeper train doesn’t just take you through Peru — it gently glides you into its rhythm. One day you’re watching the sun skim across Lake Titicaca; the next you’re wandering through ancient caves or chatting with the textile masters of Taquile Island. It’s the kind of trip where you suddenly remember how good it feels to slow down.

The train itself is part theatre, part sanctuary. Relax in the Safari Bar or unwind in the Maharajas Club, where board games, books, or just the scenery can keep you happily occupied for hours. Gourmet meals, attentive service, and an ever-changing panorama of Rajasthan’s desert, cities, and forests mean every moment feels curated for delight.

Step aboard the Maharajas’ Express and suddenly, you’re living like royalty. Named the world’s best luxury train seven years running, this is India at its most spectacular — gliding past palaces, forts, and tiger reserves with impeccable style. Every cabin has en-suite bathrooms, plush bedding, robes, and slippers, plus butlers who somehow make it all effortless.

