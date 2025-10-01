Unforgettable Honeymoon Destinations: Italy, Maldives, and Peru await

12 dreamy honeymoons to match your rhythm, from beach bliss to jungle escapes
Thailand’s shoreline offers the perfect backdrop for romance: days by the sea, evenings in warm air and the comfort of seclusion. Iniala Beach House takes this further with a curated four-day GCC Honeymoon package: beachfront suites, à la carte breakfast, private transfers, yoga, paddleboarding and kayaking.
Exclusive romantic experiences for couples offer halal dining on the sand and private BBQ dinners, with spa rituals and floral room touches adding intimacy. That’s in addition to premium amenities including a welcome with bubbles, romantic turndown service a complimentary couples’ spa ritual and a dedicated personal butler throughout your stay.
Sample packages are priced from $5,600 (approximately Dh20,600) for two guests with validity through to April 2026 – exclusive of blackout dates from 23 December to 10 January. Inialathailand.com
The great red island of Madagascar engenders a sense of wonder: rare wildlife, ancient trees and seas teeming with life. For couples, the island’s appeal lies in shared discovery in places few have seen, with endemic wildlife, verdant jungle and pristine beaches. You can trek for lemurs while aiding conservation.
With newly acquired rope-climbing skills, you can scale vast baobab trunks.You can go diving to discover coral reefs, wrecks, turtles, rays and sharks. You can track humpback whales by helicopter with doors off for better views. Or just go caving through the largest underground cave network in Africa.
That blend of science-led experiences and raw spectacle suits adventurous newlyweds who want something truly different. Luxury operator Pelorus Travel has a curated package from £24,500 (about Dh121,500) per person for 10 nights. Pelorustravel.com
Tuscany’s soft hills, olive groves, and stretches of golden coastline have long lured couples seeking quiet connection. Here, days stretch out lazily under wide skies, while evenings are made for candlelit meals and long conversations.
Set on a 500-hectare wine estate in the heart of the Maremma region is L’Andana, a former Medici villa turned luxury retreat, offering just 33 suites for an atmosphere of intimacy and grandeur. The property provides a quintessentially romantic setting for weddings and honeymoons alike.
Couples can celebrate against the backdrop of vineyards and indulge in Michelin-starred dining at La Trattoria by Chef Enrico Bartolini. For those seeking unhurried indulgence, the ESPA spa offers thermal baths and a mineral-rich vitality pool. Stays from £1,910 (about Dh9,500) for five nights based on two sharing, including breakfast. Andana.it
Is a shortlist of honeymoon options ever complete without the Maldives, consistently voted one of the best romantic destinations on the planet? Adaaran Prestige Vadoo delivers on romance with a side of wellness, so couples can unwind and connect after the wedding frenzy, even on a mini-moon.
Everything at the adults-only, all-inclusive island is designed with couples in mind, with a particular focus on delivering privacy and balance. Its 48-hour escape supports a complete recalibration for couples who can’t get away for more than a short spell.
The setting itself does half the work; the sound of the waves setting the pace. Everything centres around the resort’s overwater spa. Here, couples’ treatments have been designed to restore energy, encourage rest and promote intimacy and connection.
Take your pick of warm stone massages, Balinese-inspired rituals or the Honeymoon Package to rejuvenate body and spirit. Between spa treatments and sun-soaked lounging, book a private sunset cruise or kick off a new date night tradition by dining under the stars. Adaaran.com
Journey through sacred landscapes in the Andes in Peru and return to the essence of humanity in Peru. Andean, a family-owned brand in the Southern American highlands, offers a bouquet of bespoke journeys across relatively undiscovered destinations.
Rooted in heritage, the hotels celebrate the spirit, culture and landscapes of the region, suiting newlyweds with explorer’s hearts. The romantic option is their newest property, Tinajani, set against gigantic red rock formations, a terrain warped by the elements but only lightly touched by human hands.
Through warm hospitality, ancestral cooking, and breathtaking landscapes, both adventure and tradition define every visit while safari-style campamentos create a soft place to land, for just 12 people at a time. Rates start from $1,320 (Dh4,850) for a double occupancy room on a fully inclusive basis including shared transfers and excursions.
The agency can also organise wider trips with exotic landscapes and contrasting environments, taking in Lake Titicaca’s high-altitude shores and treks across Colca Valley. Andean.travel
