Etihad Rail, Keolis join to launch UAE passenger rail services in 2026

The partnership combines Etihad Rail’s infrastructure with Keolis’ international expertise in managing passenger transport across 13 countries. Both companies said the joint venture aims to deliver a modern, efficient, and customer-focused service that will set a new benchmark for rail travel in the Emirates.

The UAE National Railway Network spans 900 km from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah and is already operational for freight. The introduction of passenger services marks the first time in the nation’s history that a rail network will connect major cities for passenger travel.

Marie-Ange Debon, Chairwoman and Group CEO of Keolis, said the company would bring its experience in launching new rail operations and focus on “safe and sustainable mobility solutions across the UAE.”

Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said the agreement marked “a bold step forward” toward launching passenger services. “This partnership is about more than building railways; it is about shaping the future of transport in our nation,” she added.

The project is part of the “Projects of the 50” initiative, designed to strengthen economic growth and connectivity across the Emirates.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.