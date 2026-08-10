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Bollywood filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, 73, arrested over alleged rape of actress

Following his arrest, Shakeel Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, 73, arrested over alleged rape of actress
ANI

Dubai: Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, best known for directing the Govinda-starrer Joru Ka Ghulam, was arrested by the Malvani Police on August 8 in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case filed by a 33-year-old woman.

According to the police, Noorani had invited the woman to his residence in Malvani on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project. He allegedly sexually assaulted her there. The case also involves allegations that he drugged the woman and later threatened her with a purported video.

The Malvani Police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2), and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following his arrest, Shakeel Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court by the Malvani Police and was remanded to police custody until August 12.

Noorani's Joru Ka Ghulam was released in 2000 and starred Govinda alongside late actor Kader Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Johnny Lever. He also directed Bade Dilwala, which featured Suniel Shetty in the lead role.

Police said Noorani had allegedly been evading arrest for around 40 days before he was traced to a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Satara district. Noorani's lawyer has denied the allegations.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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