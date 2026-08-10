Following his arrest, Shakeel Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court
Dubai: Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, best known for directing the Govinda-starrer Joru Ka Ghulam, was arrested by the Malvani Police on August 8 in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case filed by a 33-year-old woman.
According to the police, Noorani had invited the woman to his residence in Malvani on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project. He allegedly sexually assaulted her there. The case also involves allegations that he drugged the woman and later threatened her with a purported video.
The Malvani Police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2), and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Following his arrest, Shakeel Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court by the Malvani Police and was remanded to police custody until August 12.
Noorani's Joru Ka Ghulam was released in 2000 and starred Govinda alongside late actor Kader Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Johnny Lever. He also directed Bade Dilwala, which featured Suniel Shetty in the lead role.
Police said Noorani had allegedly been evading arrest for around 40 days before he was traced to a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Satara district. Noorani's lawyer has denied the allegations.
With inputs from Agencies