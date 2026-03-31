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Director Ranjith arrested in Kerala over sexual misconduct: Reports

The actor was reportedly arrested in Thodupuzha over complaints from a young actress

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Kerala: Director Ranjith arrested in sexual assault case​ (Photo: @TheWarPolitics0/X)
Kerala: Director Ranjith arrested in sexual assault case​ (Photo: @TheWarPolitics0/X)

Dubai: Malayali filmmaker, scriptwriter, and former chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra academy, Ranjith Balakrishnan, was reportedly arrested in Kerala over a sexual harassment claim by a young actress. According to a report in Reporterlive TV, he was intercepted by the police at Thodupuzha. This is the third time that the 61-year-old director has faced sexual harassment.

According to reports, an investigation is being conducted by Ernakulam City Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aswathy Jain. The actress was allegedly working with Ranjith when she was sexually harassed. Following her complaint with the local police, a probe was launched and a confidential statement was recorded before a magistrate.

This is not the first time that the filmmaker has faced such allegations. In 2024, an First Information Report was filed against Ranjith over allegations of sexually assaulting a male film artist at a hotel near Kempegowda International Airport in 2012. In a separate case the same year, he faced allegations of molestation by a female actress from Bengal. She claimed he behaved inappropriately during the casting of Paleri Manikyam.

Ranjith has denied those allegations back in 2024 and claimed that he had called her for an audition for his film 'Paleri Manikyam'. He did not offer her the role as he found her unsuitable, he claims. 

Ranjith Balakrishnan,60, is a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, known for his work as a director, screenwriter, producer, and actor. He launched his directorial career in 2001 with Ravanaprabhu, a sequel to Devaasuram starring Mohanlal. Over the years, Ranjith has garnered significant acclaim, winning three National Film Awards, including one for Spirit, recognized as the Best Film on Social Issues. His films Thirakkatha and Indian Rupee also earned the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2008 and 2011, respectively. In addition to these accolades, he has received six Kerala State Film Awards, solidifying his status as a leading filmmaker in the industry.

Following the sexual misconduct allegations, Ranjith stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. 

Related Topics:
keralakerala cinemasexual assaultindia#metoo

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