Director Ranjith arrested in Kerala over sexual misconduct: Reports

Ranjith Balakrishnan,60, is a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, known for his work as a director, screenwriter, producer, and actor. He launched his directorial career in 2001 with Ravanaprabhu, a sequel to Devaasuram starring Mohanlal. Over the years, Ranjith has garnered significant acclaim, winning three National Film Awards, including one for Spirit, recognized as the Best Film on Social Issues. His films Thirakkatha and Indian Rupee also earned the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2008 and 2011, respectively. In addition to these accolades, he has received six Kerala State Film Awards, solidifying his status as a leading filmmaker in the industry.