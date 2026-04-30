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US-settled Malayali sisters die by suicide in Kanyakumari

The Kanyakumari police have registered a case and are investigating the timeline of events

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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US-settled Malayali sisters die by suicide in Kanyakumari

Dubai: A tragic incident has shaken the community of Kidangoor in the Kottayam district of Kerala after two sisters, who were settled in the United States, were found dead in Kanyakumari. The deceased, identified as Annie Philip (35) and Meera Philip (32), reportedly died by suicide after jumping into the sea, according to reports in Malayala Manorama.

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According to the Kanyakumari police, the sisters had been traveling through South India and arrived in the coastal town from Rameswaram. They checked into a seaside hotel on April 24. Two days later, on April 26, the sisters sent final messages to their parents, Philip and Mary, and their other sister, Elizabeth.

Authorities stated that these messages served as a suicide note, prompting an immediate search. "The messages sent to their family read like a final farewell. We immediately informed the parents upon confirming the contents," said Kanyakumari DySP Jayachandran.

The search concluded on Thursday when their bodies washed ashore. Local authorities have moved the remains for medical examination and are currently coordinating with the grieving family for the handover. While the sisters had been living in the U.S., the specific reasons behind their decision remain unclear.

The Kanyakumari police have registered a case and are investigating the timeline of events leading up to the tragedy. The Kidangoor community remains in mourning as the family prepares for the final rites.

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