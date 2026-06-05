Philip Morris Middle East launches IQOS ILUMA i Electric Purple in Dubai

When asked how she connected her artistic practice to the Electric Purple launch specifically, de Belle responded: "It was really about curiosity. Attract people with the light, get them in, and then let them move around and experience the interplay between movement and stillness. The colour was also important because of IQOS ILUMA i Electric Purple and the product itself. We injected both worlds together, the artistic and the brand, and what you get is the beauty of an art piece that lives naturally within the space."