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BTS’ V reveals hearing problem as Jungkook faces stress fracture risk: ‘It hurt so much, I want to get better’

BTS stars open up on hidden injuries, ask ARMY for patience and understanding

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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BTS' V and Jungkook
BTS' V and Jungkook

During a recent Weverse Live, BTS members V and Jungkook had one of their usual vulnerable and honest conversations about pain neither member had fully addressed in public before.

'I've never told ARMYs this before'

V opened with a confession he said he'd been sitting on for years. He revealed he's been losing hearing in one of his ears, dating the issue back roughly two and a half years.

Jungkook, visibly caught off guard, pressed him, asking whether a recent hospital visit had helped, or whether the problem had crept back.

V's answer was sobering. He described the imbalance: If his healthy ear hears at 100 percent, the affected one now sits at around 30. It's a gap he's been managing with consistent medication, he said, but the road to acknowledging it as a real medical issue, rather than something to just push through, was its own struggle.

That struggle, it turns out, started during his mandatory military service. V explained that as his hearing worsened during his enlistment, the people around him, a group defined by discipline and physical toughness, framed it as a matter of willpower, and for a while, he found himself believing them. Jungkook didn't let that framing slide, telling him plainly that treating it as a mindset problem wasn't the answer. V, for his part, says he's now making regular hospital visits a priority.

Performing through the pain

The confession didn't stop at diagnosis. V admitted that fatigue has been creeping in during recent concerts, and that fans may have noticed him holding back during moments he'd normally throw himself into fully. He described wanting to keep jumping during shows despite the pain, and asked for fans' understanding, he wants to heal, he said, but a packed touring schedule doesn't leave much room for real recovery. His plan for now: proceed carefully, but keep going.

Jungkook echoed the same tension in his own body. He revealed that his shin is right at the edge of a stress fracture, and that, like V, there were moments on stage where the pain simply wouldn't let him keep jumping the way he wanted to.

He asked fans for the same grace: that he wants to recover quickly, but back-to-back concerts make that difficult. Jungkook had also been to the hospital recently, while it isn't a fracture, doctors reportedly noted significant inflammation.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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