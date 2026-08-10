Home lost to Assam floods, Janmoni wins gold and keeps Olympic dream alive

Janmoni went on to clinch gold at the 20th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship
The devastating Assam floods not only destroyed homes and livelihoods but also shattered the dreams of many young people. For 17-year-old karate athlete Janmoni Konwar from Jorhat, the floods washed away both her home and her training ground, leaving her future in the sport uncertain.
Despite the setback, Janmoni refused to give up on her dream. She continued to train and remained focused on her sport, but a lack of financial support left her devastated as she struggled to find the means to compete at the national level.
That was when Indian educator and entrepreneur Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, stepped in.
Pandey offered support to the young athlete and even arranged a flight ticket so she could travel to New Delhi and compete at the national championship.
His investment quickly paid off. Janmoni went on to clinch the gold medal at the 20th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship 2026, held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. She won all three of her bouts, including a commanding 10-2 victory in the final, to claim the top spot.
For a teenager who had just seen her home and training ground destroyed by floods, the victory was more than just a gold medal. It was a powerful statement of resilience and determination.
Janmoni, however, is not stopping here. The young karateka has set her sights even higher and dreams of one day representing India at the Olympics.
Her inspiring journey comes at a time when Assam continues to grapple with its recurring flood crisis.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state needed a “national solution” to its flood problem rather than simply having floods declared a national issue.
The demand for a permanent solution to Assam’s recurring floods and erosion has been raised by the All Assam Students’ Union and several other groups before successive central governments. Sarma said scientific and long-term measures were needed to tackle the crisis.
“Declaring floods a national problem is not going to work. We need a national solution. We need concrete schemes on how Assam can protect itself if water comes downhill from Nagaland,” Sarma said.
He suggested that leading educational and scientific institutions could help identify practical solutions to the state’s long-standing flood problem.
“If IITs, IIMs, Dibrugarh University and Gauhati University can tell us what interventions are required to solve this problem, we can approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking funds for the implementation of the schemes,” he said.
Sarma also acknowledged that Assam currently lacks a scientific system capable of effectively managing floods, with the state traditionally relying on embankments and geo-bags as key measures.
“Declaring floods a national problem will not suffice; we will also need a way to find a solution,” he reiterated.
On Saturday, Sarma visited flood-affected areas of Mangaldoi in Darrang district to assess the situation and review the damage caused by the floods. He also visited a relief camp, inspected the food being prepared for affected residents and directed officials to ensure proper hygiene and nutritional standards.