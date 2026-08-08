Assam floods: Over 1.55 lakh people affected in 13 districts; toll reaches 98

Relief camps shelter thousands amid widespread damage to homes and crops
Assam's flood situation remained grim with more than 1.55 lakh people continuing to reel under the impact of the deluge across 13 districts, while the cumulative death toll in this year's floods has risen to 98, officials said.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,55,849 people are currently affected in 464 villages spread across 33 revenue circles in 13 districts.
Sivasagar remained the worst-hit district with 48,286 affected people, followed by Golaghat with 58,750, Jorhat with 25,259, Charaideo with 12,779, Nagaon with 5,424, Darrang with 3,367 and Dhemaji with 1,265.
Crop fields measuring 10,748.64 hectares continue to remain submerged across the state.
The ASDMA report said 73 relief camps and relief distribution centres are operational across the affected districts, providing shelter and assistance to thousands of displaced people.
A total of 10,326 inmates are currently staying in relief camps, while 6,881 people are receiving aid through relief distribution centres.
Authorities said the Dhansiri (South) river at Golaghat and Numaligarh, along with the Kushiyara river in Sribhumi district, continued to flow above the danger level on Friday morning, although no river was flowing above its highest flood level.
The disaster has also affected livestock, with 47,879 animals reported impacted.
Damage to residential structures has also been reported, with 126 houses fully damaged and 344 houses partially damaged in the affected districts.
Rescue and relief operations involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence personnel and other agencies continued in the affected areas.
The report said 219 rescue teams, eight boats and multiple medical teams have been deployed, while relief materials, including food grains, drinking water, baby food and other essential supplies, are being distributed among the affected population.
Authorities said they are closely monitoring the flood situation and have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert as water levels in several rivers continue to fluctuate.