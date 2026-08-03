Heavy rain continues in Kerala: Schools shut as IMD warns of flash floods, landslides

IMD issues alerts as heavy rain, floods batter Kerala and multiple states
Heavy rainfall continued across Kerala on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more showers, strong winds and possible flash flood risks in parts of the state.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur, while other districts remain under a yellow alert.
The weather agency forecast isolated heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to receive 7 cm to 11 cm of rain within 24 hours.
Educational institutions remain closed in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta due to the prevailing weather conditions.
The closure applies to schools, colleges, professional institutions, anganwadis, tuition centres and training institutes.
In Alappuzha, holidays have been declared for institutions functioning as relief camps, while a wider closure is in place in flood-prone Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks.
Authorities have advised students, parents and institutions to monitor official updates as restrictions could change depending on rainfall and ground conditions.
The IMD warned that surface winds could reach up to 50 kmph in orange alert districts, while other areas may experience winds of up to 40 kmph.
Squally winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the Arabian Sea until August 5. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into affected sea areas.
Officials cautioned that continued rainfall could trigger waterlogging, traffic disruptions, landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning incidents.
Rain-related incidents have claimed 11 lives in Kerala, according to official figures.
Heavy rainfall has damaged homes across the state, with 30 houses completely destroyed and 293 partially damaged.
Authorities have opened 273 relief camps, sheltering 7,674 people.
Rescue operations are continuing with support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Rescue Services and police teams.
Kerala Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar said compensation for damaged houses and property would be processed quickly, with the first instalment transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
Residents in landslide-prone areas, particularly in Pathanamthitta, have been advised to move to safer locations if instructed by authorities.
Heavy rains triggered severe flooding in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh, with Narayanpur district among the worst affected.
More than 50 houses were damaged, while two girls died in the flooding.
Flood-affected resident Sonaru Ram said around 16 houses were washed away after sudden rainfall hit the area.
“The rain came suddenly, and we couldn't go anywhere. We couldn't salvage any belongings,” Ram told ANI, adding that such a situation had never occurred in the region before.
Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap said rainfall between July 28 and 30 was “manifold higher than the average rainfall”, creating conditions similar to a cloudburst.
The state government said relief materials were being distributed and efforts were underway to assist displaced residents.
Assam continues to battle a severe flood situation, with the death toll rising to 82, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Two fresh deaths were reported in Sivasagar and Charaideo.
More than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts — Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo — with 379 villages impacted.
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed relief and rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas and assessed measures to support affected farmers.
In Sivasagar’s Nepali Khuti area, villagers used six country-made boats to rescue more than 1,000 people from five villages after floodwaters entered homes.
Residents said rising waters forced families onto rooftops, raised platforms and trees for safety.
The boats, built for regular use, became a lifeline during the crisis.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore and Reliance Foundation for donating Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
In Gujarat, the weather department issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts, including Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad.
Officials said the rain system has shifted towards Saurashtra, causing widespread waterlogging.
Odisha is also facing flood-like conditions, while red and orange alerts have been issued in Himachal Pradesh. Assam and Uttarakhand remain on high alert due to rising water levels.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved central assistance to strengthen flood relief operations.
The Centre sanctioned:
Rs 500 crore each for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha
Rs 379.35 crore for Assam
Rs 193.95 crore for Himachal Pradesh
Rs 44.55 crore for Arunachal Pradesh
The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre is coordinating with state governments and providing support, including deployment of NDRF teams and logistical assistance.
The IMD said rainfall activity is likely to increase over northeast India and the foothills of the central and eastern Himalayas over the next four to five days.
While rainfall over south peninsular India is expected to decrease, coastal and south interior Karnataka may receive heavy rain over the next 48 hours.
The weather agency warned of flash flood risks in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand due to saturated soil conditions and possible flooding in low-lying areas.
Similar risks have been flagged for Kerala and parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, with authorities urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow official advisories.
With inputs from IANS, ANI