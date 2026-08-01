Red alert in Kerala: Landslides, flash floods as heavy rain continues

Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc across Kerala; rescue ops in full swing
Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides, flash floods and widespread disruption across Kerala, with two people killed and rescue operations underway for those feared trapped under debris.
In Idukki district, a landslide at Adurmala in Kudayathoor, near Thodupuzha, buried a house, killing Sumathi, a resident of Mashikkallel House.
Her body was recovered around 7am after rescue teams searched through the debris. Her husband Ravi and son Ratheesh were rescued with injuries after the house was destroyed in the landslide around 2am.
Another person died in a landslide at Poonjar in Kottayam district, while search operations are continuing for a woman feared trapped under debris.
Several other landslides were reported across Idukki and Kottayam. At Mathayippara in Upputhara, a landslide hit a police jeep, but personnel escaped after stepping out of the vehicle moments earlier.
Minor landslides were also reported at Nellappara in Karinkunnam, as well as areas near Mankombu Temple in Moonnilavu and Payyanithottam in Poonjar.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan said the state government is coordinating rescue and relief efforts as heavy rain continues to affect several districts.
The Chief Minister said he held discussions with the Revenue Minister, Chief Secretary and district collectors following reports of landslides and mudslides.
The Revenue Minister will coordinate disaster management activities, while a meeting of district collectors has been convened to review the situation.
The government has placed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and other emergency teams on standby to handle any developing situation. Authorities have also been directed to ensure better treatment for the injured and speed up rehabilitation efforts.
A major landslide near Machiplavu in Adimali affected traffic on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway.
A car and a Taurus lorry were caught in the debris, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on the route.
Rescue teams and district officials are working to clear the highway and assess the damage.
Pathanamthitta recorded more than 300mm of rainfall within two hours, according to District Collector Nizamudeen A.
The intense rain triggered flash floods, causing the Pamba River to overflow and submerging parts of Ranni town under waist-deep water.
Police, fire services, revenue officials and local panchayat teams are involved in evacuation and rescue operations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts as heavy rain continues across Kerala.
An orange alert has been issued for:
Kasaragod
Kannur
Kozhikode
Wayanad
Palakkad
Malappuram
Thrissur
Ernakulam
Idukki
The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall of 12cm to 20cm within 24 hours in these areas.
A yellow alert is in place for Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.
District administrations have declared holidays for educational institutions in several areas due to the severe weather conditions.
Schools, professional colleges, anganwadis, tuition centres, coaching centres and special classes will remain closed in:
Kottayam
Pathanamthitta
Alappuzha
Kozhikode
Wayanad
Malappuram
Palakkad
Idukki
Previously scheduled examinations and interviews will continue as planned.
Heavy rain has caused flooding and waterlogging across parts of Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.
In Kottayam:
Mundakkayam Causeway Bridge was submerged.
Erattupetta town was flooded after the Meenachil River overflowed.
Parts of the Pala-Poonjar Road were affected.
In Pathanamthitta, floodwaters entered the Ittiyappara bus stand in Ranni.
In Idukki, overflowing streams affected roads and residential areas, with flooding reported in parts of Thodupuzha and Adimali.
Authorities have announced plans to increase water discharge from the Malankara Dam after a surge in inflow following heavy rainfall.
The dam shutters will be gradually raised from 1.5 metres to 2.5 metres to release excess water.
Officials warned that water levels in the Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers could rise further and advised people living near riverbanks and low-lying areas to remain alert.
The shutters of the Pambla Dam will also be opened, increasing water discharge.
Several roads in Idukki have been affected by landslides, including:
Moolamattom-Vagamon Road
Vagamon-Ettumanoor Road
Vagamon-Upputhara Road
Kattappana-Vazhavara Road
Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from flooded areas and follow official weather advisories as rescue operations continue.
With inputs from ANI, IANS