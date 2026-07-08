AVENEW Development and KORA Properties unveil O1NE District as sales commence for DAWN

“O1NE District marks the next chapter in our partnership with KORA Properties and our shared vision for Motor City,” said Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development. “When we announced our joint venture earlier this year, we set out to create a destination that brings together business, retail and lifestyle within one connected environment. With DAWN, we are taking the first step towards delivering that vision.”

Nilesh Ved, Chairman of APPCORP Holding, Owner of Apparel Group and Founder of KORA Properties, added: “At KORA Properties, we create destinations that anticipate how people will live, work and connect in the future. Together with AVENEW Development, O1NE District brings business, retail and lifestyle into one integrated ecosystem, anchored by a future shopping mall that will serve as the heart of the community. DAWN marks the first step in delivering a destination built for long term value, innovation and meaningful experiences, reflecting our commitment to quality and purposeful development.”

The launch of DAWN marks the beginning of O1NE District’s wider masterplan. Future phases will introduce five additional commercial towers, an integrated retail destination and a healthcare facility, progressively shaping a connected mixed-use destination in the heart of Motor City.