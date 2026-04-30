Google Translate gets AI pronunciation coach in major update

Update to launch on Android in US, India, with support limited to English, Spanish, Hindi
For years, Google Translate has been the internet’s go-to tool for understanding another language — a fast bridge between words, phrases and conversations spoken worlds apart. Now, Google wants it to help users do something more difficult: say those words correctly.
In a fresh update timed with Translate’s 20th anniversary, Google has rolled out an AI-powered Pronunciation Practice feature that listens to how users speak translated words or phrases, analyzes their pronunciation, and offers instant feedback on how to improve. The feature appears inside the app’s Practice menu, where users can tap 'Pronounce' to hear phonetic guidance, repeat the phrase aloud, and receive real-time corrections.
The move subtly shifts Translate from being a utility app into something closer to a learning platform.
TechCrunch, which first reported the rollout, described the feature as a way for users to practice both pronunciation and enunciation, adding a speaking layer to an app historically focused on translation and listening. The update is currently launching on Android in the US and India, with support initially limited to English, Spanish and Hindi.
Other tech publications quickly framed the update as Google’s clearest move yet into Duolingo territory.
The feature uses AI to provide real-time spoken feedback before users enter actual conversations, effectively turning Translate into a rehearsal tool rather than just a dictionary substitute.
Engadget highlighted how the system breaks pronunciation down phonetically, helping users understand why a word sounds wrong — not just that it does — by pointing to specific sounds and syllables that need adjustment.
That broader shift has been building for some time.
In 2025, Google introduced a dedicated Practice tab, followed by Gemini-powered contextual tools such as Understand and Ask, aimed at helping users grasp nuance, slang and conversational meaning. Earlier this year, Google also expanded Live Translate, which delivers real-time spoken translations through headphones — signaling a wider push to make Translate feel more conversational, interactive and human.
The numbers explain why Google keeps investing. Translate now serves more than one billion monthly users, while Google says its language products process roughly one trillion translated words every month across Translate, Search, Lens and Circle to Search.
For a product born as a text translation engine in 2006, that evolution is striking.
Google Translate no longer appears content being just a translator. Increasingly, it wants to become a language companion — one that not only tells users what words mean, but teaches them how to speak them aloud with confidence.