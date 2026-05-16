Google’s free 15GB Gmail storage may not apply to everyone anymore

New account holders could face lower cloud storage without phone verification.
Google may be quietly changing one of Gmail’s longest-standing features: free cloud storage.
Reports this week suggest some newly created Google accounts are being limited to 5GB of free storage instead of the usual 15GB shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos.
According to technology publication CNET, several users noticed messages during account setup stating they could 'unlock 15GB storage at no cost' after verifying their phone number.
The move appears to affect only certain newly created accounts, particularly those without phone verification.
Google has not officially announced a wider reduction in free storage. However, 9to5Google reported that the company recently changed wording on some support pages from saying every account “comes with 15GB” to offering “up to 15GB” of free storage.
The reported change has drawn attention because Gmail’s free storage has remained largely unchanged for more than a decade. The 15GB allowance is shared across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos and has been a major part of Google’s consumer ecosystem.
Industry watchers say tighter storage controls may be linked to efforts to reduce spam accounts and manage rising infrastructure costs as AI services expand.
Google has been heavily investing in artificial intelligence products and cloud services in recent years, while also encouraging users to upgrade to paid Google One subscription plans for additional storage and AI features.
For now, the company has not confirmed whether the lower storage limit is a permanent policy change, a temporary test or part of broader anti-abuse measures.