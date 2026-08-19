New GTA 6 leak tied to crypto group issuing threats to game publishers
Grand Theft Auto 6 is once again at the center of an unauthorised leak, and this one comes with an unusual wrinkle: a cryptocurrency angle and a manifesto aimed squarely at the games industry.
Two clips purporting to show GTA 6 gameplay have been circulating online. In one, protagonist Jason shoots hoops outside his house. In the other, he's behind the wheel of a car, running down an NPC. Alongside the footage, an image claiming to show the game's complete map has also made the rounds.
According to IGN, nobody yet knows how these materials got out or how recent they are. What is clear is that all of them trace back to a website and cryptocurrency tied to a group calling itself "CyberLeek."
CyberLeek's site lays out three demands aimed at Rockstar and the wider publishing industry, framed as pushback against an increasingly digital-only gaming landscape, pointing to digital-only preorders, single-player DLC the group calls disingenuous, and paid content that's later stripped away.
The group singles out Rockstar's decision to ship GTA 6 without a physical disc option for criticism, and also invokes Ubisoft's The Crew, the game that became a rallying point for the Stop Killing Games movement after it was rendered permanently unplayable, even for people who'd already bought it.
The message to publishers isn't subtle. CyberLeek's manifesto closes with a warning: reach Rockstar, and no company is out of reach. "Behave, or be the next target," it reads.
Nothing about the leak has been verified. Rockstar and Take-Two appear to be scrambling to scrub the footage from social platforms, while the memecoin tied to the leak has picked up a wave of attention online — alongside plenty of skepticism that the whole thing is a crypto grift.
Should the leak hold up, it lands with awkward timing: Rockstar is set to debut Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look this Thursday, August 27, as a timed Netflix exclusive before it spreads to platforms like YouTube six hours later.
A pattern of leaks
This wouldn't be GTA 6's first brush with unauthorized exposure. Back in 2022, the game suffered one of the industry's most severe breaches when over 90 videos and images from an early build leaked after a hack. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick called it "frustrating and upsetting" at the time. The British teenager behind that breach was recently moved out of indefinite hospital detention and now awaits retrial.
Then in December 2023, the game's debut trailer leaked on X less than a day before its planned reveal, forcing Rockstar to publish it early on YouTube. Developers voiced their frustration publicly, and Zelnick later described the episode as disappointing — though he maintained it hadn't actually damaged the game's prospects.
More recently, in April of this year, Rockstar acknowledged a third-party breach had exposed some internal company data, while maintaining the incident hadn't affected the organization or its players.
GTA 6 remains on track for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.