GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

GTA 6 gameplay and map 'leaked' online: Crypto-linked group threatens Rockstar and industry-wide attacks

New GTA 6 leak tied to crypto group issuing threats to game publishers

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
GTA 6 is set to arrive in India on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
GTA 6 is set to arrive in India on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

Grand Theft Auto 6 is once again at the center of an unauthorised leak, and this one comes with an unusual wrinkle: a cryptocurrency angle and a manifesto aimed squarely at the games industry.

What surfaced

Two clips purporting to show GTA 6 gameplay have been circulating online. In one, protagonist Jason shoots hoops outside his house. In the other, he's behind the wheel of a car, running down an NPC. Alongside the footage, an image claiming to show the game's complete map has also made the rounds.

According to IGN, nobody yet knows how these materials got out or how recent they are. What is clear is that all of them trace back to a website and cryptocurrency tied to a group calling itself "CyberLeek."

The manifesto

CyberLeek's site lays out three demands aimed at Rockstar and the wider publishing industry, framed as pushback against an increasingly digital-only gaming landscape, pointing to digital-only preorders, single-player DLC the group calls disingenuous, and paid content that's later stripped away.

The group singles out Rockstar's decision to ship GTA 6 without a physical disc option for criticism, and also invokes Ubisoft's The Crew, the game that became a rallying point for the Stop Killing Games movement after it was rendered permanently unplayable, even for people who'd already bought it.

The message to publishers isn't subtle. CyberLeek's manifesto closes with a warning: reach Rockstar, and no company is out of reach. "Behave, or be the next target," it reads.

Where things stand

Nothing about the leak has been verified. Rockstar and Take-Two appear to be scrambling to scrub the footage from social platforms, while the memecoin tied to the leak has picked up a wave of attention online — alongside plenty of skepticism that the whole thing is a crypto grift.

Bad timing, if it's real

Should the leak hold up, it lands with awkward timing: Rockstar is set to debut Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look this Thursday, August 27, as a timed Netflix exclusive before it spreads to platforms like YouTube six hours later.

A pattern of leaks

This wouldn't be GTA 6's first brush with unauthorized exposure. Back in 2022, the game suffered one of the industry's most severe breaches when over 90 videos and images from an early build leaked after a hack. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick called it "frustrating and upsetting" at the time. The British teenager behind that breach was recently moved out of indefinite hospital detention and now awaits retrial.

Then in December 2023, the game's debut trailer leaked on X less than a day before its planned reveal, forcing Rockstar to publish it early on YouTube. Developers voiced their frustration publicly, and Zelnick later described the episode as disappointing — though he maintained it hadn't actually damaged the game's prospects.

More recently, in April of this year, Rockstar acknowledged a third-party breach had exposed some internal company data, while maintaining the incident hadn't affected the organization or its players.

GTA 6 remains on track for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer played on computer screens.

GTA 6 Netflix premiere date and UAE timing revealed

2m read
Members of the Students' Federation of India protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the cancellation of the NEET examination over an alleged paper leak, in Chennai on May 14. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Meet UAE pupils who survived India's toughest NEET year

9m read
Pre-ordering GTA VI? Know this before you pay

Pre-ordering GTA VI? Know this before you pay

3m read
GTA 6 will release in November, this year.

How and where to preorder GTA 6 in the UAE

2m read