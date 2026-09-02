GTA VI gameplay tops Netflix with 31M views, speeds past Robert De Niro and Outer Banks

Netflix pulled off something it had never attempted before, securing an exclusive first look at gameplay from Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history. The exclusivity window was brief, lasting just six hours before the footage made its way to YouTube and other platforms, yet that was more than enough time to rack up 31.1 million views. According to Tudum, Netflix's own data arm, that made it the most-watched title on the service for the entire week, ahead of everything else in its considerable lineup.