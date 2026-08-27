In a statement posted to its social media channels on August 26, Rockstar called the leaked footage "heartbreaking for our team," adding that it was "obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time." The studio went further, offering a rare admission that "we are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has," and thanking fans who had sent messages of support during the episode. More than ten clips are reported to have leaked from a source calling itself CyberLeek, prompting Take-Two Interactive to reportedly subpoena Discord, Microsoft and X in an effort to trace their origin.