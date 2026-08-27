GTA 6 extended look hits Netflix first, with UAE timings confirmed
After years of leaked maps, zoomed-in screenshots, fan theories and a fanbase that has refreshed Rockstar's social media accounts at 3 am. more times than most would care to admit, the wait finally has ended (sort of). It has also arrived just in the middle of much chaos: Rockstar broke a week-long silence to address a wave of unauthorised gameplay clips that had been leaking online, and to apologise to fans for how long the game has taken to reach them.
In a statement posted to its social media channels on August 26, Rockstar called the leaked footage "heartbreaking for our team," adding that it was "obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time." The studio went further, offering a rare admission that "we are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has," and thanking fans who had sent messages of support during the episode. More than ten clips are reported to have leaked from a source calling itself CyberLeek, prompting Take-Two Interactive to reportedly subpoena Discord, Microsoft and X in an effort to trace their origin.
Despite the disruption, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will go ahead as planned on August 27 and on Netflix first.
When: August 28, 2026 (UAE time)
Where: Netflix (first), followed by Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel and website
UAE timing:
Netflix premiere: 11 pm UAE time on August 27
YouTube and Rockstar Games website release: 5 am UAE time on August 28
Yes, that Netflix. This marks the first time Rockstar has ever partnered with the streaming giant for an early premiere, and it's the kind of crossover that would've sounded like a fan-made rumour a year ago. The extended look drops on Netflix giving subscribers a brief window of bragging rights before the rest of the internet catches up. Six hours later, the same footage lands on Rockstar's YouTube channel and the game's official website, free for absolutely everyone.
Here's the fun part: Rockstar hasn't said a single concrete thing about what "extended look" actually means. For those of us who steered clear of the leaks, we don't know about the gameplay, or confirmed features. Just three carefully chosen, maximally vague words, which if you know anything about how this fanbase operates, is basically an open invitation for a fresh round of theories, frame-by-frame breakdowns, and people convincing themselves they've spotted a secret detail in the announcement thumbnail alone.
What we do know is that the hype is not new. Rockstar's two previous trailers already broke the internet in their own right, with the 2025 trailer racking up hundreds of millions of views across platforms within its first 24 hours, numbers most entire game franchises don't hit in their entire marketing cycle, let alone one video.
With GTA 6 officially locked in for a November 19, 2026 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, this Netflix-YouTube double feature is the opening act of Rockstar's final marketing push. Set in the fictional, Florida-inspired state of Leonida and following protagonists Jason and Lucia through a sprawling, Vice City-centered world, the game has spent years living purely in fans' imaginations.