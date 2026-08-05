Vikrant Massey returns as Netflix renews the romance just 12 days after its debut
Dubai: Musafir Cafe started streaming on 24 July. Netflix confirmed a second season on Wednesday.
Twelve days is quick by any measure, and quicker still for a Hindi-language romance rather than a franchise title. Streaming platforms usually sit on completion data for months before committing.
The three leads are all returning. Here are the details and all we know about the show.
No release date, and no window either.
Netflix has confirmed the renewal and nothing beyond it. Production has not been announced as under way, and no filming schedule has been made public.
For a realistic expectation, Indian Netflix dramas of this scale typically take somewhere between twelve and eighteen months between renewal and release, allowing for scripting, a shoot and post-production. That points to late 2027 rather than anything sooner, though this is an estimate rather than anything the streamer has said.
The speed of the renewal may work in the show's favour. Getting a decision this early means the writing can start now rather than after a six-month wait for data.
Vikrant Massey returns as Chander, alongside Vedika Pinto as Sudha and Mahima Makwana as Preeti.
The supporting cast listed in the announcement includes Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui.
Behind the camera, Sharanya Rajgopal returns as creator and writer with Ruchir Arun directing, working from characters in Divya Prakash Dubey's novel. Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories produce, with Massey also serving as co-producer.
Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, on why the decision came so fast.
"Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music," she said.
She also framed it as a genre bet. "Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members."
Rajgopal's response was more personal. "As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people's hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them," she said. "The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined."
Spoilers from here.
The finale brought all three characters into the same room at the café in Mussoorie. Sudha arrives seeking closure before leaving for Singapore with her fiancé Vineet, and admits that despite building the career she wanted, something is missing. Chander tells her he never got over her.
Meanwhile Preeti finds a diamond ring that Mark, who owns the homestay, had given Chander, and assumes it is meant for her after five years together. It is not.
Then Vineet arrives at the café, and the episode ends.
The question the season leaves open is whether Chander chooses the person he could not forget or the person who stayed. Netflix has said the next chapter will answer questions audiences have been carrying since.
Beyond the central choice, one thread stands out.
Rahil, played by Rajeev Siddhartha, has a past the first season barely touched. He is drawn to Preeti while maintaining a genuine friendship with Chander, and that triangle within a triangle is the most obviously unfinished piece of the story.
There is also room to expand the families. Chander's father and Preeti's relatives have not appeared, and both are natural material for a show built on flashbacks and timelines.
Where to watch: Netflix, available in the UAE
Season one: Eight episodes, released 24 July 2026